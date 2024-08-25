How To Store Brussels Sprouts For Maximum Freshness
Brussels sprouts are a delicious and versatile veggie that don't always get the love they deserve. Whether you're roasting your Brussels sprouts or tossing them in the air fryer with some Parmesan, there are plenty of ways you can make Brussels sprouts more appealing to even the most vocal detractors of this member of the Brassica oleracea family. That said, it's also easy to make mistakes with Brussels sprouts, and these can start with how you're storing them.
To keep your Brussels sprouts tasting as fresh as possible, it's best to put them in a perforated plastic bag — thus ensuring proper airflow — and then leave them in your crisper drawer. Sprouts purchased at a grocery store may already be in a suitable plastic bag; however, if you buy them loose from a market, you'll need to do the bagging yourself when you get home. Either way, we recommend examining them before you pop them in the crisper drawer so you can remove and discard any that are already showing signs of decay. Pat them dry with kitchen towel to remove any excess moisture before you store them. When stored properly, Brussels sprouts will keep for up to a week — possibly longer — but they'll be at their best for around three to four days after purchase.
Brussels sprouts on the stalk will keep for longer
If you have the choice between buying Brussels sprouts on the stalk or loose, spring for ones on the stalk, as they'll stay fresher for longer if stored correctly. While you can still store them in a plastic bag in your crisper drawer, you can also store them upright in your fridge in a glass of water like a bunch of flowers.
As tempting as it may be to prep and trim your Brussels sprouts ahead of time, this can speed up the wilting process and make them spoil quicker. It's best to keep them whole — and on the stalk if you have that variety — until you're ready to eat them. Any advance prep should only be done one to two days before consumption, if that. If you really can't resist the urge to do the prep work beforehand and save some time before cooking, the Brussels sprouts should be returned to the fridge in an airtight container once you're finished and until it's time to eat them.