How To Store Brussels Sprouts For Maximum Freshness

Brussels sprouts are a delicious and versatile veggie that don't always get the love they deserve. Whether you're roasting your Brussels sprouts or tossing them in the air fryer with some Parmesan, there are plenty of ways you can make Brussels sprouts more appealing to even the most vocal detractors of this member of the Brassica oleracea family. That said, it's also easy to make mistakes with Brussels sprouts, and these can start with how you're storing them.

To keep your Brussels sprouts tasting as fresh as possible, it's best to put them in a perforated plastic bag — thus ensuring proper airflow — and then leave them in your crisper drawer. Sprouts purchased at a grocery store may already be in a suitable plastic bag; however, if you buy them loose from a market, you'll need to do the bagging yourself when you get home. Either way, we recommend examining them before you pop them in the crisper drawer so you can remove and discard any that are already showing signs of decay. Pat them dry with kitchen towel to remove any excess moisture before you store them. When stored properly, Brussels sprouts will keep for up to a week — possibly longer — but they'll be at their best for around three to four days after purchase.