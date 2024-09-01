The 12 Most Underrated Cheeses At Trader Joe's
Anyone who has ever shopped at a Trader Joe's and found themselves stopping to peek at every unique hummus flavor, pasture-raised carton of eggs, plant-based ground meat, or interesting bottle of wine, knows what an enjoyable experience it is. The grocery store known for its quirky, thoughtful food selection and easygoing atmosphere ranks among some of the most popular grocers in the United States for a reason, after all.
And when it comes to the Trader Joe's cheese section, shoppers can certainly expect to be sucked down a glorious dairy-induced rabbit hole. The celebrated retailer's selection of everyone's favorite cracker topping is extensive ... so much so that it can be easy to bypass some pretty incredible picks among the refrigerated rows. Though they may not have looked like much when you glanced over them during your shopping trips of the past, the following cheeses are sure to give your taste buds the ride of their life. From years-aged Gouda and lemon-tinted ricotta to Brie infused with mushrooms, here are 12 of the most underrated cheeses at Trader Joe's.
1. Cheddar Cheese with Caramelized Onions
Cheddar is one of the most commonly-used cheeses around, often placed within the folds of baked macaroni or grilled cheese sandwiches in homes and restaurants all over the world. At Trader Joe's, customers have their pick of multiple versions of this popular variant, taking on the form of blocks, shreds, slices, and spreads. Among these creamy delights rests a wrapped wedge that deserves some special recognition — for it is far from being your run-of-the-mill cheddar.
Think the Trader Joe's Cheddar Cheese with Caramelized Onions is just another grocery store cheddar? Think again. Crafted on a specialty dairy estate in England, this farmhouse cheddar brings not only traditional saltiness to the table — but also a welcome and surprising hint of sweetness, thanks to the infusion of onion marmalade during its crafting. This flavor infiltration makes every delectable slice the perfect accompaniment to a juicy grilled beef burger piled high with fresh caramelized onions, or a plate of scrambled eggs mixed with chopped Vidalias. Consumers consistently praise this unique block on online platforms, with one user on Reddit going so far as to cheekily jest that they would trade their first born to get their hands on it. Positive user review, indeed.
2. Fromage Pavé Red Chili Pepper
Trader Joe's signature Fromage Pavé is a soft-ripened French cheese that has the same look and spreadable consistency of Brie, only even softer and creamier. The original Fromage Pavé was the first of its kind to be introduced by the grocer, and because of its inherent popularity among consumers, another version with a more striking flavor profile was subsequently developed. This one is strictly seasonal, however, and placed out alongside its predecessor only once a year ... just in time to spice up your holiday season.
The Fromage Pavé Red Chili Pepper branch-off only comes around for a brief period annually, so it's possible you may have passed right over it during your Christmas grocery shopping in the past. This year, you should make a point to write the velvety, picante cheese down while developing your holiday grocery list. This spicier variant is created using the same method as the original (utilizing milk that has been stripped of its whey), only it is infused with a mixture of red bell peppers, jalapeño, and cayenne. This results in the same ultra-creamy consistency that makes this cheese so perfect to pair with crackers on a charcuterie board ... but with a major kick, of course. If you're seeking an option that will give your holiday guests' taste buds something to remember this season's feast by, look no further than this sizzling Trader Joe's specialty.
3. 1000 Day Gouda Cheese
Gouda is a varied cheese, with both the flavor and texture depending greatly on how long it's been matured. Younger Gouda is softer, lighter colored, and generally more mildly flavored, whereas an older wheel transforms into something harder, yellower, and sweeter. Trader Joe's routinely offers up different types, such as Dutch Gouda or the Double Cream. But the real star of the show when it comes to the store's Gouda options, according to shoppers, is the one that has been maturing for a good long while ... a whopping 1,000 days, to be exact.
The 1,000 Day Gouda Cheese by Trader Joe's is far from being your average Gouda triangle. Aged in the Netherlands, this cheese undergoes an ultra-long maturation process which sucks out all of the moisture and creates a notably bold, caramel, and surprisingly salty flavor. As the product is aged nearly three years prior to being placed on the shelf, you can expect a harder — perhaps even slightly crystallized — texture as you cut into it. Never fear, however; this is exactly how a good aged Gouda should present. Give it a go the next time you're hosting a weekend luncheon; we guarantee this old beauty will be the talk of the town.
4. Unexpected Cheddar
Wisconsin state is known for making cheddar ... a lot of cheddar. But don't fall for thinking this next Wisconsin-made cheddar variant in the aisles of Trader Joe's is just like all the other ones you've sampled from the nation's cheese capital. Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar lives up to its name in spades due to its unique cheddar-Parmesan makeup, which will cause you to stop, savor, and consider exactly what it is you are tasting in this all-together pleasurable and exciting eating experience.
"Would commit crimes for unexpected cheddar," praises a user on Reddit, which is just one in the long string of consumer raves regarding the celebrated product. While the cheese comes packaged in large blocks — perfect to place in the center of a grazing table — it also comes in shredded form (to be sprinkled atop a bowl of macaroni or in a loaded taco) and spread form (to be smeared over your next round of toasted baguette slices, of course). Whichever take you opt for, you'll be pleased; consumer reports suggest that each and every version lets the incredible flavor of this cheese shine through strong. Pardon us while we go buy them all and confirm this theory for ourselves. All in the name of science, of course.
5. Jalapeño and Honey Chevre
Sometimes a popular product is discontinued by a retailer, and as time goes on it is thoroughly forgotten about as shoppers move on. If and when that product is brought back years later, only a few long-standing customers might attest to its excellence. This is exactly the case with the Jalapeño and Honey Chevre. If you're a newer frequenter to Trader Joe's, chances are, you've never even heard of this sweet and spicy log ... but according to well-established shoppers, it's one you shouldn't overlook.
The Jalapeño and Honey Chevre was allegedly phased out years ago before being more recently re-introduced to the Trader Joe's cheese aisle, much to the delight of nostalgic consumers. This goat's milk cheese presents the perfect marriage of sweet and spicy, thanks to the additions of real honey and chopped jalapeño peppers. Combine this with the natural savoriness of the cheese itself, and you've got an impressive little bundle packed full of wonderfully-balanced flavors. Delicious taste aside, the pasteurized milk used to create the chevre is reportedly collected from small and independent goat farms across the U.S. — making it even more appealing where supporting American businesses is concerned. There seems to be no downside in taking the advice of the oracle, aka the original customer base of Trader Joe's.
6. Cambozola Blue Cheese
Blue cheese, named for the bluish veins of edible mold which run through it, has numerous health benefits. It is associated with a high calcium content, visceral fat management, and increased cardiovascular health, among others. Given this, there's a good chance that many of us could stand to work a bit more blue cheese into our diets — and we're happy to report there is no better place to start your search than at Trader Joe's. According to shoppers, one of the most delicious versions possible is waiting in the cold aisle.
Trader Joe's German-made Cambozola Blue Cheese combines creamy Brie with traditional blue cheese ... and it is one of the most talked-about items from the dairy section. "That cambozola doesn't even make it to the cracker round these parts," joked one user on a Reddit thread — giving voice to the overall customer opinion regarding the giant wedges of soft, triple-cream, blue-streaked heaven. Whether you're a die-hard fan of the distinctively sharp, salty, earthy flavors of blue cheese, or you're simply trying to sprinkle more of it on your salads for the health benefits, this Trader Joe's selection will have your taste buds singing and your hands reaching for a second helping. You're welcome.
7. Baked Lemon Ricotta
Apples and cheese, check. Grapes and cheese, absolutely. But lemons and cheese? Admittedly, the acidity of lemons and the nutty, creamy notes of ricotta may not initially sound like the most natural (or appealing) pairing in the world. But before you turn your nose up at the Baked Lemon Ricotta cheese wedge from Trader Joe's, fellow shoppers insist that you give this little yellow slice a chance. Daring to go for it with a non-traditional flavor profile will result in an unforgettable culinary experience.
Trader Joe's Baked Lemon Ricotta is a sweet-and-sour cheese practically begging to be made the star of a dessert tray. It can be extremely hard to locate in store ... but not because it isn't good. On the contrary; this Italian-made, lemon-infused, cheesecake-like block is so delicious, it reportedly gets snatched up at lightning speed. "Finally found the Baked Lemon Ricotta Cheese," reads the title of a Reddit thread posted alongside a photo featuring a large amount of the product piled up in store, with responses from users demonstrating wild enthusiasm.
Many in the comments section remarked that the flavor was so excellent, crackers weren't even needed. Others lamented over their local Trader Joe's being completely raided of the coveted product. The amplified customer buzz seems to speak for itself in this case. Bring on the lemons and cheese ... assuming we can get our hands on a wedge, that is.
8. Syrah Soaked Toscano Cheese Spread & Dip
The Syrah Soaked Toscano log was the first version of the red-wine infused, salty cheese offered up by Trader Joe's ... and as you may have aptly assumed, it was met with thunderous applause from shoppers. So much so, it inspired the company to create a whole new branch-off product that catered to customers needing a more accessible, practical way to enjoy the product amidst the bustle of a busy week. Cue the Syrah Soaked Toscano Cheese Spread & Dip: the same creamy, slightly-fruity recipe as the original, only packaged in a spreadable, cream-cheese style tub.
If you were worried the superior flavor of the original Trader Joe's Toscano log wouldn't carry over to the company's new smearable version, worry not. Customers assure it does ... and then some. The subtle syrah wine flavor is balanced in every tablespoon, and the slightly-bumpy, shredded consistency of the spread itself makes for an interesting textural addition atop your morning bagel or sleeve of lunch crackers. This ease of consumption, alongside the confirmation of a flavor and texture every bit as stellar as the original, makes this one hard to pass up. Pardon us while we throw together a fancy to-go sandwich for the break room.
9. Triple Cream Brie Cheese With Wild Mushrooms
Is there a soft cheese more commonly-used than Brie? This incredibly popular, easily-spreadable cow's-milk delicacy generally provides a relatively mild flavor, making it the perfect vessel for sweet and tangy toppings alike. You've probably sampled Brie topped with fruit jams, spicy pepper jellies, saccharine honey drizzles, salted chopped nuts, or fresh herbs ... but have you ever tried a Brie infused with mushrooms?
Seeing the Triple Cream Brie with Wild Mushrooms sitting in the aisle at Trader Joe's may inspire some initial taste-bud confusion. How enjoyable could the pairing really be? Very enjoyable indeed, say those who've had the pleasure of sampling it. This particular cheese variant from the celebrated grocer is an extra-creamy, high-in-butterfat Brie infused with large chunks of chanterelle and button mushrooms. This creates the perfect juxtaposition of rich, fatty cheese and light, earthy mushrooms — a combination that never overpowers on either front.
The downside is that the perfect flavor balance makes this Brie very easy to eat in one sitting ... so some consumers report only purchasing it when they know they'll have company to help them. A solid plan if you're watching your calories, we suppose ... but then again, if you eat the whole thing yourself, we wouldn't blame you.
10. Israeli Feta
Let's face it — feta feels distinctly Greek. From spanakopita to orzo salad, crumbly feta seems to garnish everything in this cultural culinary sector. We aren't complaining, of course ... but we are, perhaps, admitting that seeing a feta specifically labeled as being something other than Greek-style gives us pause. When it comes to Trader Joe's Israeli Feta, you aren't alone if you've felt a bit of skepticism stirring within you as you scan the label. However, don't underestimate the unique flavor and style that this particular cheese brings to the table.
Trader Joe's has found one talented feta-cheese maker in Israel, a country which often toes the line between being considered Mediterranean or Middle Eastern. Either way, this family-owned dairy producer has perfected the art of creating memorable sheep's milk feta, perfect for all of your Mediterranean-style meal needs. The Israeli Feta is described as being particularly briny — and this is due in part to its unique packaging. The cheese block is balanced on a tiny platform within its square case over a pool of brine. The feta can be lowered into (or lifted out of) the liquid, depending on how strong you'd like the salty finish on your serving to be. How's that for proof that a non-Greek feta can indeed be a standout?
11. Toscano Cheese with Black Pepper
There's something about a sprinkle of black pepper that both mesmerizes our senses and tingles our taste buds in the most wonderful way — and this particular Trader Joe's treat harnesses the power of fresh, cracked black pepper while pairing it with everyone's favorite dairy snack: cheese. Described as a "perennial favorite" on the company's website, the Trader Joe's Toscano Cheese with Black Pepper is a variation of the grocer's popular signature standard Toscano Cheese, an aged Parmesan-cheddar hybrid.
Given that many consumers love having their palates surprised by a good zing of pepper, it isn't too difficult to imagine why the peppered version of the product has become especially beloved by Trader Joe's shoppers everywhere. As they are aged, the exterior of the cheese wheels are coated with flecks of pepper — while the interior is left untouched. This creates a more balanced peppery taste that will give you plenty of flavor without causing you to sneeze after every bite. Genius, really.
12. White Stilton with Apricots
Stilton is a semi-soft, traditionally English cheese with a crumbly texture and poignant flavor — and Trader Joe's loves to flood its dairy section with numerous variations. In fact, Trader Joe's has put out so many different types of stilton over the years, it's hard to believe that one can manage to stand out above the rest. However, the sheer amount of positive consumer buzz surrounding this celebrated stilton-style cheese all but makes it the undisputed winner.
Introducing the White Stilton with Apricots, a cheese with so many positive shopper reviews, one can't help but slide the Trader Joe's blue ribbon for 1st place stilton over its way. From TikTok to Reddit to YouTube and beyond, this white, mild-flavored cheese stuffed full of chunks of sweet dried apricots is highly praised. The product is frequently named in threads debating the very best overall cheese offered at Trader Joe's, naturally motivating us to wonder — could there be any truth to it? Even if you don't end up naming the apricot stilton your personal favorite after sampling it, one thing's for sure: At the very least, this celebrated cheese has earned the right not to be considered underrated in anyone's book.
Methodology
To develop our list of some of the most underrated cheeses to be found at Trader Joe's, the company's selection and product information, online taste reviews, shopper recommendations, and the writer's own knowledge and personal experience as applicable were all taken into account. However, it should be noted that taste is subjective, and thus opinions about which cheeses might be considered underrated versus overrated from the grocer may differ.