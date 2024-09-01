The 12 Most Underrated Cheeses At Trader Joe's

Anyone who has ever shopped at a Trader Joe's and found themselves stopping to peek at every unique hummus flavor, pasture-raised carton of eggs, plant-based ground meat, or interesting bottle of wine, knows what an enjoyable experience it is. The grocery store known for its quirky, thoughtful food selection and easygoing atmosphere ranks among some of the most popular grocers in the United States for a reason, after all.

And when it comes to the Trader Joe's cheese section, shoppers can certainly expect to be sucked down a glorious dairy-induced rabbit hole. The celebrated retailer's selection of everyone's favorite cracker topping is extensive ... so much so that it can be easy to bypass some pretty incredible picks among the refrigerated rows. Though they may not have looked like much when you glanced over them during your shopping trips of the past, the following cheeses are sure to give your taste buds the ride of their life. From years-aged Gouda and lemon-tinted ricotta to Brie infused with mushrooms, here are 12 of the most underrated cheeses at Trader Joe's.