The Huge Mistake You're Making With Stuffed Steak (And How To Avoid It)

POV: You've just spread your skirt steak with a cheesy filling. You could swear you had a roll of butcher's twine in the junk drawer, but it's nowhere to be found. You need to have dinner on the table in under an hour, so there's no time to run to the store and buy more. What are you going to do? Don't panic. You have several options available.

The most twine-like of these would be dental floss. You might be thinking "yuck," but we're talking about the unused stuff, and if it's safe to go in your mouth, why not on your food? (Don't use the mint-flavored kind, though.) You could also use wooden toothpicks or skewers as meat "nails" to keep the steak together, although you'll need to soak them in water first so they don't burn. Finally, you can roll sheets of aluminum foil into thick ropes to wrap around your steak. While they can't be cinched too tight, they'll provide enough structure for a stuffed steak and won't burn even at high temperatures.

There are a few things you should not use as butcher's twine substitutes, however: Rubber bands will melt and ruin your meat, while sewing or embroidery thread is too thin and might catch fire. Paracord, while sturdy and heat resistant up to about 470 degrees Fahrenheit, is made of nylon and might give off unpleasant odors or flavors as it cooks.