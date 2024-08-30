The Biggest Recalls In Nestlé History

Product recalls are kind of like the rain of the food industry — unpleasant and somewhat possible to avoid, but ultimately inevitable. Try though businesses may to mitigate the risk of contamination, inaccurate allergen warnings, or the presence of foreign objects like metal and plastic (which, yes, happens more than you may think), accidents can happen at any point in the supply chain. This is why you may be inundated with the occasional warning to throw out your recently purchased groceries, stat.

When a business has as many moving parts as Nestlé, avoiding recalls is even more challenging. Founded in 1866, the Swiss food and drink conglomerate boasts over 2,000 brands, including the likes of Nescafé, KitKat, Toll House, and San Pellegrino. Several of these have been forced to pull products from circulation in the past, sometimes affecting as many as millions of items at a time. From cookie dough to Hot Pockets, these are some of the most extreme in the company's history.