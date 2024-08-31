Buca Di Beppo Vs Olive Garden: Everything You Need To Know

Buca Di Beppo and Olive Garden are both popular Italian-inspired restaurant chains, each offering a different dining atmosphere and slightly different dish selection. While this may come as a surprise to some, Olive Garden was already in operation around a decade before the first Buca Di Beppo restaurant opened its doors.

Founded by General Mills (another surprise) in 1982, Olive Garden quickly became known for its casual and approachable take on Italian-American cuisine. In contrast, Buca Di Beppo, which opened in 1993, took a different approach, emphasizing large portions and family-style dining. The restaurant also became known for its eclectic decor, typified by Italian-themed photographs and memorabilia, as well as themed dining rooms.

If you're hankering for a little Italian-American fare and can't quite make up your mind whether you should head to Olive Garden or Buca Di Beppo, we are here to help. We have spent hours comparing both chains, so you can choose the restaurant that best suits your mood and culinary cravings. For more information about our research process, take a look at the methodology slide at the end of this article.