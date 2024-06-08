20 Mouthwatering Mediterranean Recipes

The Mediterranean diet is not restrictive or based on specific dishes but rather on the use of fresh seasonal ingredients, healthy fats, whole grains, and fish. Because of its core philosophy, it's heralded as a supreme eating style that can help you live better and longer. Luckily, switching up your dietary habits to incorporate more Mediterranean-style dishes is not complicated, but if you need inspiration, we've collected our best recipes with a distinctive Mediterranean flair.

These dishes rely on simple culinary techniques that result in mouthwatering creations you'll want to cook and eat often. They're built with wholesome ingredients that aren't masked or overpowered with robust flavors, usually only complemented by Mediterranean herbs and lemon juice. Indeed, these recipes will have you covered whether you're looking for hearty main courses, light dips and spreads, or loaded salads. Plus, we even added baklava to the mix for a sweet, sugary kick.