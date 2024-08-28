The Prep Tip You Need For Easier Compound Butter
Imagine a succulent steak sizzling on the grill or a warm slice of bread crowned with a generous pat of flavored butter. Compound butter is a versatile condiment made by blending thawed butter with herbs, spices, salts, zests, and other elements. The result can elevate dishes, instantly.
For the best homemade compound butter, chef Daniel Ontiveros of Carversteak, an award-winning steakhouse on the Las Vegas Strip, emphasizes the value of proper preparation. Ontiveros recommends softening your butter outside of the fridge for several hours — ideally overnight. "This will help to easily mix in your desired ingredients," he tells Mashed. When butter is pliable, the components can be integrated way more seamlessly.
To appreciate the true beauty of artisan compound butter, it's essential to understand the science behind chef Ontiveros' suggestion. Butter is an emulsion of fat and water. When butter is in a solid, cold state, its fat molecules are tightly packed. Attempting to fold ingredients into cold butter can result in an uneven texture and clumping. On the other hand, when butter is at room temperature, it's smooth and malleable, allowing for an effortless incorporation without breaking the emulsion.
A spread of easy and delicious compound butters
Once your butter reaches the right consistency, the recipe options are endless. Along with a heaping serving of imagination, you'll discover plenty of amazing flavored butters you need to make, such as pecan and brown sugar butter, jalapeño lime butter, and strawberry butter.
Compound butter brings an incredible depth to entrees and sides. Mix chopped garlic, rosemary, thyme, and a pinch of sea salt with softened butter for an aromatic paste that pairs well with barbecued meats, roasted vegetables, and freshly baked bread. Consider a bold blend of butter, crumbled blue cheese, minced chives, and a dash of black pepper for a creamy, tangy dressing that melts wonderfully over hot steak. Try whipping up a lemon herb butter for a bright, citrusy option. Softened butter seasoned with lemon zest, parsley, and dill enhances seafood favorites like shrimp and fish. You can even zest up a full chicken with lemon compound butter for a juicier bird.
The good news is that compound butter isn't reserved for savory fare; it also brings a sweet twist to breakfast and desserts. For example, our whipped honey butter recipe is a delicious topping for toast, biscuits, pancakes, and waffles. Make chocolate compound butter in seconds by stirring butter with cocoa powder, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar. This irresistibly rich concoction tastes divine on croissants, ice cream sundaes, or by the spoonful.