The Prep Tip You Need For Easier Compound Butter

Imagine a succulent steak sizzling on the grill or a warm slice of bread crowned with a generous pat of flavored butter. Compound butter is a versatile condiment made by blending thawed butter with herbs, spices, salts, zests, and other elements. The result can elevate dishes, instantly.

For the best homemade compound butter, chef Daniel Ontiveros of Carversteak, an award-winning steakhouse on the Las Vegas Strip, emphasizes the value of proper preparation. Ontiveros recommends softening your butter outside of the fridge for several hours — ideally overnight. "This will help to easily mix in your desired ingredients," he tells Mashed. When butter is pliable, the components can be integrated way more seamlessly.

To appreciate the true beauty of artisan compound butter, it's essential to understand the science behind chef Ontiveros' suggestion. Butter is an emulsion of fat and water. When butter is in a solid, cold state, its fat molecules are tightly packed. Attempting to fold ingredients into cold butter can result in an uneven texture and clumping. On the other hand, when butter is at room temperature, it's smooth and malleable, allowing for an effortless incorporation without breaking the emulsion.