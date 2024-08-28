How To Balance The Spiciness Of A Hot Chicken Sandwich

One of the reasons chicken is so popular is its versatility — you can pair the lean protein with a huge range of sauces and seasonings, and one of the best ways to cook it is with a little spice. Nashville hot chicken has been around since the 1930s, with countless chefs and restaurants crafting their own take on the classic dish. And it's not hard to understand why. It's crispy, spicy, juicy, and absolutely packed with flavor.

When making your own, though, you might find yourself experimenting with spice blends and end up with chicken that's got a little too much heat. Luckily, there are several ways to balance the spice level in a hot chicken sandwich, and they all involve components that complement the taste of chicken. Better yet, you can customize them to fit the exact flavor profile you're going for.

One of the best ways to temper a spicy dish is with dairy, as the milk proteins pair up with the heat-producing capsaicin to tame the fire. On your hot chicken sandwich, this translates best as a sauce — a bit of plain yogurt could easily be transformed into a tasty sauce with the addition of some citrus, fresh herbs and spices, or you could go for something classic like a homemade ranch dressing. And when it comes to battling heat with dairy, full-fat options tend to be the best choice.