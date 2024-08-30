The Chef-Approved Type Of Compound Butter To Use With Tomahawk Steak

A tomahawk steak is an extra-large ribeye with a frenched rib bone "handle." This means that any kind of condiment you'd use for a ribeye will taste great on a tomahawk, too, and compound butter is always a good bet. Is there any one compound butter that's best suited to this extra-beefy cut? That depends entirely on personal taste, but just for fun, we asked a chef to weigh in.

Daniel Ontiveros, who works at Las Vegas strip steakhouse Carversteak, is partial to a compound butter that's been flavored with red wine. Ontiveros' favorite compound butter is made with garlic confit, parsley, shallots, and red wine. After all, "Red wine and butter go really well with steak," he explains.

You can prep your garlic confit ahead of time by simmering a head or two of garlic in olive oil until soft, then storing it in the oil. You'll then simmer a minced shallot in about 3 or 4 ounces of wine until you're left with a thick reduction. Beat the shallots and wine into a stick of softened butter along with a sprinkling of chopped parsley and a spoonful or two of garlic confit. Roll it into a log and chill or freeze it until you're ready to serve it with your steak.