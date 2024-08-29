Turn Trader Joe's Yogurt Into A Frozen Treat In 3 Simple Steps

Have you ever been in the mood for a frozen treat, only to remember that a different version of you did your most recent Trader Joe's run and decided to leave the ice cream behind? Perhaps you even reasoned with yourself that you'd reach for fruit or a T.J.'s yogurt cup when the longing for something sweet started creeping in, but guess what? With just these two ingredients, you can create a delicious snack in only three simple steps that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

Start with a six-pack of Trader Joe's yogurt cups for this dessert DIY. In a TikTok video, creator @mashandspread sprung for the pack that included the peaches and cream as well as the mangoes and cream flavors, though you may find other flavor combos like strawberries and cream or bananas and cream at your local T.J.'s store. Then, cut up your favorite fresh fruits into bite-sized pieces and mix them in with the yogurt. You're welcome to match the fruit to the flavor of your yogurt or mix-and-match — just make sure you're using the correct type of knife to do your cutting. A chef's knife, for example, is great for cutting mangoes and peaches, while a paring knife works better for strawberries.

After mixing the fruit with the yogurt, stick a wooden popsicle stick in the middle of each cup, stopping about halfway through. Then, place the prepped yogurt cups in the freezer. Once the yogurt is set, your fruity yogurt pops are ready to enjoy.