Turn Trader Joe's Yogurt Into A Frozen Treat In 3 Simple Steps
Have you ever been in the mood for a frozen treat, only to remember that a different version of you did your most recent Trader Joe's run and decided to leave the ice cream behind? Perhaps you even reasoned with yourself that you'd reach for fruit or a T.J.'s yogurt cup when the longing for something sweet started creeping in, but guess what? With just these two ingredients, you can create a delicious snack in only three simple steps that will satisfy your sweet tooth.
Start with a six-pack of Trader Joe's yogurt cups for this dessert DIY. In a TikTok video, creator @mashandspread sprung for the pack that included the peaches and cream as well as the mangoes and cream flavors, though you may find other flavor combos like strawberries and cream or bananas and cream at your local T.J.'s store. Then, cut up your favorite fresh fruits into bite-sized pieces and mix them in with the yogurt. You're welcome to match the fruit to the flavor of your yogurt or mix-and-match — just make sure you're using the correct type of knife to do your cutting. A chef's knife, for example, is great for cutting mangoes and peaches, while a paring knife works better for strawberries.
After mixing the fruit with the yogurt, stick a wooden popsicle stick in the middle of each cup, stopping about halfway through. Then, place the prepped yogurt cups in the freezer. Once the yogurt is set, your fruity yogurt pops are ready to enjoy.
@mashandspread
Trader Joes Frozen Yogurt Popsicle Hack #traderjoes #foodhack #frozenyogyrt
Use this tip to remove yogurt popsicles from their cups
Yogurt cup popsicles may not quite compare to our top-ranking Trader Joe's frozen dessert, Speculoos cookie butter ice cream, but they can certainly do the trick when you're in the mood for something sweet. Not only are they easy to make, but as a bonus, there's no need to go searching for a mold to make them in. These DIY treats can be made directly in the container the yogurt comes in.
Still, as simple as it is to put this treat together, some problems may arise when it actually comes time to remove the frozen fruity yogurt pop from the cup. Luckily, Trader Joe's has the perfect tip for avoiding any trouble at this point in your popsicle-making journey: Just poke a small hole in the bottom of the yogurt cup, and the frozen treat should then come out with ease.
At that point, you can go ahead and dig into your homemade dessert, or you can take a few seconds to doctor it up even more. Just as Trader Joe's chili lime seasoning can level up a dish of vanilla ice cream, sprinkling it onto a mangoes and cream yogurt pop can give it a serious flavor boost. On the other hand, if spice isn't your thing, you could also upgrade your T.J.'s frozen yogurt pops by dipping them in toppings such as sprinkles, almond slivers, or coconut flakes.