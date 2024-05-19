The Trader Joe's Seasoning That Unexpectedly Upgrades Vanilla Ice Cream

Wondering if sweet and savory flavor pairings are still on-trend? The answer is a pretty unequivocal yes if social media is anything to go by (and in this day and age, it's everything to go by). While some sweet and savory recipes focus on the latter half of the equation by sugaring up a main dish, others are more about adding some type of salty seasoning to a dessert. In this latter category, we find the idea of using Trader Joe's seasonings — specifically, the chile-lime seasoning — on vanilla ice cream, something that came (unsurprisingly) from a TJ's employee and was featured on episode 49 of the company's podcast.

The chile lime seasoning is actually a three-for-one flavor combo as it combines salt with sourness from powdered lime juice and citric acid and a hint of heat from some type of unspecified dried chile pepper, with this last-named being toned down by the addition of dried bell peppers and rice concentrate. The one thing it lacks is sweetness, but that's where the vanilla ice cream comes in. Your dessert will be firing on all four cylinders with the only flavor missing being bitter. If you really want to redress the balance, though, you could always make it into an ice cream float by using either grapefruit juice or an IPA.