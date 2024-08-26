Okinawa Japan Opens First Costco And The Lines Are Huge

Costco is more than an American icon — it's a worldwide phenomenon. The wholesale corporation has locations in 14 countries including the U.S., and the newest store from this ever-expanding company lands in Okinawa, Japan. The country already has over 30 Costco stores, but this newest addition is a first for the Okinawa Islands. The store is located in Nanjo City and offers a food court, gas station, pharmacy, and more.

Before the Okinawa Costco opened, people were already heading to the store to sign up for memberships and get a sneak peek of the warehouse, as seen in a TikTok from user @shibasweets. It's no surprise that on opening day, August 24, there were reports on Reddit of the Costco opening three and a half hours earlier than scheduled, and some customers had a five-hour wait to enter the store. One Instagram post from user @thuglife.westedge shows the store's ceremonial ribbon cutting, as well as a long queue outside the store that even makes Disneyland lines look reasonable.