The 2 Cheeses You Need To Try In Steak Pinwheels

Steak is mostly thought of as a main course, but keep in mind that succulent cuts of beef can also make for a fun and tasty appetizer. Steak pinwheels consist of skirt steak, cheese, and other additions, such as pesto. The meat is cut into strips and swirled into a pinwheel shape, with the other ingredients nestled snugly between the strips of beef.

Steak pinwheels are highly customizable, which is why Mashed turned to Daniel Ontiveros, chef at Las Vegas' esteemed Carversteak, for a bit of expert insight on the dish. The chef stated that he prefers using cheese that "adds to [the] depth of flavor" when making pinwheels. He named blue cheese and Gruyère as top selections in this regard.

If you're unfamiliar with what type of cheese Gruyère is or what it tastes like, it is a semi-hard variety that hails from Switzerland and is praised for its decadent nutty flavor. (The intensity of its taste can vary according to factors like the length of the aging process and the environment where the cheese is made.) If you're pondering what other additions will go well with your steak and Gruyère pinwheels, caramelized onions complement the other ingredients in this dish quite well.