This Is The Best Store-Bought Peanut Butter Cookie

Among beloved snacks like Oreo and Biscoff sits the peanut butter cookie — picture Nutter Butters or the Girl Scout Do-Si-Dos. Peanut butter cookies are a sweet and nutty ode to everything peanuts have to offer. Mashed put this nutty cookie category to the test in a ranking of store-bought peanut butter cookies from best to worst. Many of these cookies have the classic sandwich cookie format, while others are bakery-style — and some are just plain crunchy cookies. Brands included Kroger, Great Value, Nutter Butter, and Oreo, which has a peanut butter cookie that was also listed in our ranking of popular store-bought cookies. The selection was chosen by walking through the cookie aisles of typical grocery outlets and choosing a mix of offerings from familiar brands.

The winner, Back to Nature Peanut Butter Creme Cookies, came as a pleasant surprise. This cookie ranked first after a taste test in which each of the 13 cookies was sampled for flavor, texture, and peanuty qualities. Back to Nature Peanut Butter Creme cookies are sandwich-style, with two round, crunchy wafers and a creamy peanut butter filling. This cookie got points for refined flavor, nuttiness, value, and ingredients. They are made from whole grain and whole rolled oats and are completely plant-based.