Store-Bought Peanut Butter Cookies Ranked From Best To Worst

There may be no more interesting way to use peanut butter than tossing it into the mixing bowl and turning it into peanut butter cookies. But home baking isn't always possible, and when the idea of enjoying a proper peanut butter cookie lingers like a dream on the verge of coming true, it takes an exceptional store-bought selection to keep the magic alive. Which boxed peanut butter cookies can serve as a suitable stand-in for homemade?

To lay the gustatory confusion to rest, I rounded up the best brands I could find and laid them all out on the table to determine which store-bought peanut butter cookies rock my world and which brands crack under the pressure. It wasn't an unpleasant task by any means, even considering the lesser creations in the running. There were definite losers, several clear winners and a few supreme selections that stuck in my snacking brain long after the tasting was through. You can read more about my methodology at the end of this article, but for now, here's my ranking of store-bought peanut butter cookies from best to worst.