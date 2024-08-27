This Is What The Presidential Candidates Are Eating On The Campaign Trail
Public appearances and speeches, hand-shaking and debates, interviews and ... eating? No matter what your personal opinions may be regarding the 2024 U.S. presidential election and its two highly-publicized candidates, one thing's for sure: just like the rest of us, both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have to eat.
And what's more, eating on the campaign trail is not always an easy feat. Long road trips and frequent flights can throw a wrench into even the best laid plans for a timely, balanced meal. Add tightly-bound schedules, the safety measures required for each and every public outing, a crowd of paparazzi that is waiting around every corner, and the hefty amount of travel that comes with running a full-blown presidential campaign, and bam — you've got an all-out challenge when it comes to meeting your body's daily caloric and nutritional needs. Still, both Trump and Harris are managing to fuel themselves where they can. And like everyone else in the world, they have their own personal preferences when it comes to their diets, whether they're at home or on the go. Here is some of what the 2024 presidential candidates are eating on the campaign trail.
Harris: McDonald's ... with a protective trash bag, of course
When you've got seemingly a thousand places to be in a single day, the natural stop for sustenance may seem to be a fast food joint. However, we all know that fast food can be notoriously messy ... and when you are expected to look perfect during each and every event, the idea of managing a giant ketchup stain on your blouse is enough to potentially turn you off to the idea of stopping at that burger joint. Fear of dripping grease, however, hasn't stopped Kamala Harris from ordering from the largest fast food chain restaurant in the world when she's craving a bite — and she's got a genius hack for staying clean while doing it.
In April 2024, Kamala Harris told The Drew Barrymore Show about stopping off for the occasional McDonald's meal when she's on to go, relating her fondness for the chain back to her days of working as an employee there while she was in college. And as for keeping her outfits stain-free while dining in the car? Her team keeps trash bags on-hand, then cuts a hole in one end so Harris can slip it over her head to create what is effectively a gigantic bib. This way, her preferred order of a Quarter Pounder with cheese and a side of fries can stay well away from her perfectly pressed get-up. A full belly plus a clean pantsuit? It's a win-win.
Harris: Raisin Bran
Raisin Bran is one of the most popular cereals in the United States, and it isn't too difficult to understand why. Not only is every hearty spoonful of flakes and flavorful raisins delicious, but the cereal also comes with a number of considerable health pros. With a notable amount of fiber and protein per serving, a bowl poured over with a calcium-rich milk can make for a nutritious (and fast) breakfast. That's all the better when you don't have time to cook in the A.M. Kamala Harris, as you can imagine, is currently experiencing more than her fair share of mornings in which she is too busy to cook — and like many other Americans, she found a tasty solution in Raisin Bran.
In an exclusive interview with The Cut in 2018, Harris shared that her go-to breakfast on the campaign trail is none other than Raisin Bran. "I usually stand at my kitchen counter eating some kind of Raisin Bran in almond milk while I look at my schedule for the day," Harris said. "It's the generic Raisin Bran that I get from the grocery store; I try to not have a lot of sugar in it [...] and then I'm out the door." While Raisin Bran, like many other potentially unhealthy boxed cereals, has often come under fire for having a arguably rather high amount of sugar in each serving, the reality is that no ready-made breakfast is going to be perfect. We say it's a decent nutritional choice overall when you find yourself in a bit of a bind ... or a presidential race.
Harris: Tea with lemon
Though coffee is notoriously popular among Americans, not every single citizen of the United States likes to start their day with a fresh-brewed pot on their counter or a morning order from their local coffee shop. This appears to be the case with Kamala Harris, who — while discussing her breakfast habits with The Cut in 2018 — said that her preferred wake-up beverage as being tea, rather than what many may consider to be the more traditional cup of Joe.
After divulging her favorite quick breakfast (a bowl of Raisin Brand cereal), Kamala Harris further said that she reaches for a cup of tea with some fresh honey and lemon to get her day started strong. This may not be such a bad idea for a political leader when you consider that ongoing research indicates lemon may help to fight cognitive decline and that it can further battle both oxidative stress and cancer (via The British Journal of Nutrition). Maybe we could all stand to take a note from Harris's diet and replace our standard sugary Starbucks Frappuccino with a cup of lemon-spiked tea on occasion.
Harris: Doritos
Though Kamala Harris is a self-professed foodie, sometimes life requires her to reach for a simple pre-packaged snack just like the rest of us. This was the case when Harris and running mate Tim Walz were spotted at a Sheetz gas station in Pennsylvania when on the road on August 18, 2024. "Every road trip needs a snack break," said Walz on his official X page, featuring a video in which he hands Harris a large-sized bag of Doritos. "I got you, @kamalaharris."
This isn't the first time the vice president turned presidential candidate has reached for a bag of the beloved seasoned chips. When the Democratic party was defeated with the election of Donald Trump in 2016, she admits to having eaten an entire bag by herself on the night of his win. Anyone who has ever indulged in a delicious bag of Doritos can relate to how their delicious, savory crunch might be a major comfort upon being faced with bad news ... or an encouraging and energizing snack on a very long campaign trail.
Harris: Gumbo
When you think about the state of Louisiana, in addition to envisioning the celebration of Mardi Gras or the history-packed French Quarter, your taste buds will almost automatically start to tingle. The state is well known for its wide range of cultural culinary influences is associated with a diverse array of mouth-watering Creole and Cajun-style dishes. These include classics such as jambalaya, beignets, or red beans and rice. In the end, everyone seems to have a favorite dish they associate with the colorful region. In the case of Kamala Harris, that special meal is none other than what may be the most well-known Louisiana dish of them all: gumbo.
Gumbo, which is often described as a hybrid between stew and soup, is composed of a well-seasoned and thick stock, veggies such as celery, onions and green peppers, seafood favorites like shrimp, and sometimes meats like ham or chicken. This hearty dish, which Harris warmly remembers eating during her childhood, is easily one of her favorites. While we can't speak to just how often she is able to dig in to this heart-warming meal while she's on the campaign trail, we like to think that Harris is fitting it in occasionally. After all, given the stressful nature of running for the office of president, who wouldn't want to reach for a hearty bowl of comfort?
Trump: McDonald's
McDonald's is one of the most prevalent fast food chains in the United States, so the majority of us have likely chowed down on a Big Mac or a medium order of the company's famous French fries at least once in our lives. Former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump, however, has gone all in for a McDonald's order more than a few times in his day — and photographs and reports from the past and present suggest he relies on it especially heavily while on the campaign trail.
Be it burgers, Filet-O-Fish, or a warm Egg McMuffin, Trump has long professed his affinity for the Golden Arches. In a 2016 interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, he described McDonald's as being "great stuff," highlighting the consistency and cleanliness of the chain as motivating factors for his preference. With a burger from McDonald's, you know exactly what you're going to get, he stated — seeming to suggest that he thinks the chance of contracting a food-borne illness may be lower at the franchise. We suppose we can understand this logic. As large as a chain like McDonald's is, its locations are generally highly regulated and operate under a list of specific corporate policies that are similar across the board. It's also highly families. Many would argue that this likeness between stores is what has led to McDonald's becoming the preferred fast food stop for many Americans — and Donald Trump is clearly one them.
Trump: Diet Coke ... and maybe the occasional cup of coffee
Let's face it: our daily beverages are a huge part of our lives. Whether we're gripping an iced coffee in the morning, sipping on probiotic kombucha tea at lunch, or reaching for a glass of sparkling wine in the evening, there is a slate of drinks that drive each one of us. In the case of presidential candidate Donald Trump, one bubbly beverage in particular sustains him on the campaign trail: Diet Coke.
While Trump avoids alcohol and coffee as a general rule, multiple sources report that he partakes in a relatively steady stream of Diet Coke. This is likely at least in part due to the soft drink's caffeine content, which sits at approximately 46 milligrams per 12-ounce can. Since the former president does not typically drink coffee — which contains a much-higher 136 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce serving — Coca-Cola products probably help Trumpkeep his energy levels up on the road. Still, it's hardly the only caffeinated beverage he drinks. Photographs from the 2016 campaign trail captured the then-candidate sipping on a steaming cup of coffee at a restaurant in Miami, Florida — suggesting that Donald may bend the rules regarding a hot cup of Joe on occasion.
Trump: Lay's, Doritos, and other pre-packaged snacks
Pre-packaged snacks exist for one very big reason: convenience. Little else is quicker than grabbing a bag of pre-portioned chips, beef jerky, or trail mix from the pantry or nearest convenience store. That decision is made all the easier when you're in a hurry and your stomach is rumbling. So, are we really surprised that one of the 2024 presidential hopefuls is reaching for these easy indulgences while he's also rushing to get back on the road?
In 2017, a former campaign manager for Donald Trump divulged that the former president-turned 2024 presidential candidate relied heavily on pre-packaged snacks both while in office, as well as when out on the campaign trail (via The Washington Post). Trump himself admitted to this during in an interview with People during his campaign back in 2015. "It's only snacks," he said when discussing his favorite thing to eat while campaigning. "Because I tend to just be able to eat snacks because it's so busy and so many people and so much hoopla that literally it's only snacks. Not the healthiest of eating but it's there." According to a variety of reports, both Lay's and Dorito's chips are among Trump's preferred pre-packaged treats, with Oreos, pretzels, and Vienna Fingers cookies also topping the list.
Trump: Chick-fil-A milkshakes
Almost every day (except for Sundays, of course) Chick-fil-A satisfies many Americans' cravings for a breaded chicken sandwich, a slab of salted waffle fries, or a refreshing lemonade. In the case of the traveling presidential hopeful, Donald Trump, the coveted franchise has satisfied his personal craving on at least one occasion for a particularly sweet dairy-based treat: a Chick-fil-A milkshake.
In April 2024, Trump was filmed stopping at a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta, Georgia. His order? A simple round of 30 milkshakes for himself and everyone else in the room. During the highly-publicized visit, he described Chick-fil-A's famous poultry as being "the Lord's chicken," going on to refer to it as "very good chicken, too" (via LiveNOW from Fox). Most consumers will likely agree with Trump's latter statement, seeing as Chick-fil-A currently ranks among the top three fast food chains in the country. Whether the presidential front-runner ended up sipping on a vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, or seasonal milkshake flavor that day, we're sure that he left Chick-fil-A satisfied, just as many other of the chain's customers do.
Trump: Bacon and eggs ... when he has time for breakfast, that is
Current statistics show that around 26% of Americans skip breakfast regularly. Some might be surprised to learn that this 26% includes former president and current candidate Donald Trump. When he was interviewed by People in 2015 , Trump spoke about the truth of his breakfast routine — or rather, that he didn't have one.
Trump admitted that he often skips breakfast altogether. Whether this decision is motivated by a specific diet, taste preference, or simple lack of time, we can't be sure. But when breakfast does happen, Trump said that he opts for a classic combination of bacon and eggs. More specifically, he stated that he prefers bacon that has been cooked to a medium level of crispness and eggs that have been are fried over-hard. This is certainly a meal worth savoring, but we wonder how often the currently-campaigning Trump has the ability to actually sit down and do just that. Still, all things come to an end, including presidential campaign trails. Regardless of the outcome of the election, we're sure Donald Trump will eventually have the time to sit down and enjoy a hefty plate of eggs and bacon.