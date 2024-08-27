This Is What The Presidential Candidates Are Eating On The Campaign Trail

Public appearances and speeches, hand-shaking and debates, interviews and ... eating? No matter what your personal opinions may be regarding the 2024 U.S. presidential election and its two highly-publicized candidates, one thing's for sure: just like the rest of us, both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have to eat.

And what's more, eating on the campaign trail is not always an easy feat. Long road trips and frequent flights can throw a wrench into even the best laid plans for a timely, balanced meal. Add tightly-bound schedules, the safety measures required for each and every public outing, a crowd of paparazzi that is waiting around every corner, and the hefty amount of travel that comes with running a full-blown presidential campaign, and bam — you've got an all-out challenge when it comes to meeting your body's daily caloric and nutritional needs. Still, both Trump and Harris are managing to fuel themselves where they can. And like everyone else in the world, they have their own personal preferences when it comes to their diets, whether they're at home or on the go. Here is some of what the 2024 presidential candidates are eating on the campaign trail.