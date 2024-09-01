Mayonnaise Vs Sour Cream: How Do They Compare As Coleslaw Dressings?

Mayonnaise is often the go-to choice when making coleslaw. Still, some recipes call for sour cream instead. Both ingredients are perfectly tasty additions to the side dish, but their slight variations in ingredients, flavor, and texture can definitely alter the outcome. For greater insight, Mashed sought some expert advice to determine the impact condiment selection will have on a traditional coleslaw recipe. We consulted chef Art Smith, owner of the Chicago-based restaurant Reunion, and chef John Politte, whose website It's Only Food features tips on how to create a range of essential sauces and condiments.

"When I think of coleslaw, I think of that creamy, tangy goodness that only mayonnaise can provide," Smith says. Nevertheless, Politte could go either way. "Both offer creaminess and volume to dress the cabbage," he states, highlighting the importance of texture in making coleslaw. When it comes to flavor, mayo and sour cream are described as tangy. However, the lactic acid in sour cream increases its piquant flavor. Both mayo and sour cream have a creamy consistency, although the texture of mayonnaise can vary according to brand, with some being more buoyant and springy than creamy.