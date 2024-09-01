Mayonnaise Vs Sour Cream: How Do They Compare As Coleslaw Dressings?
Mayonnaise is often the go-to choice when making coleslaw. Still, some recipes call for sour cream instead. Both ingredients are perfectly tasty additions to the side dish, but their slight variations in ingredients, flavor, and texture can definitely alter the outcome. For greater insight, Mashed sought some expert advice to determine the impact condiment selection will have on a traditional coleslaw recipe. We consulted chef Art Smith, owner of the Chicago-based restaurant Reunion, and chef John Politte, whose website It's Only Food features tips on how to create a range of essential sauces and condiments.
"When I think of coleslaw, I think of that creamy, tangy goodness that only mayonnaise can provide," Smith says. Nevertheless, Politte could go either way. "Both offer creaminess and volume to dress the cabbage," he states, highlighting the importance of texture in making coleslaw. When it comes to flavor, mayo and sour cream are described as tangy. However, the lactic acid in sour cream increases its piquant flavor. Both mayo and sour cream have a creamy consistency, although the texture of mayonnaise can vary according to brand, with some being more buoyant and springy than creamy.
A deeper dive into the perfect coleslaw recipe
Mayo primarily consists of oil and egg yolks vigorously blended in a process called emulsion. The condiment combines a tangy flavor with a hint of sweetness as well as an underlying note of egg. Sour cream contains cream, whole milk, and an acidic ingredient, usually white vinegar or lemon juice. Sour cream is more intensely tangy than mayonnaise, with an underlying milky taste that can be likened to Greek yogurt.
As for building the perfect coleslaw, John Politte believes that using "the right amount of sugar and vinegar" in the dressing is key to achieving amazing flavor — regardless of whether you use mayonnaise or sour cream. While Art Smith is firmly on the side of mayo (check out our picks for the best mayonnaise brands containing quality ingredients), he does have some tips for preparing the vegetables. According to the chef, he abides by a regional recipe in which "cabbage, carrot, and onion are coarse ground, creating a beautiful blend of textures and flavors." It appear there's no clear winner between mayo and sour cream in coleslaw, as each option brings a little something different to the table.