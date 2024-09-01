Who Is The Man Behind Sam The Cooking Guy?

There are so many celebrity chefs these days on streaming, network, and cable television that you may have overlooked one of the most ubiquitous and popular online stars: Sam the Cooking Guy. Sam Zien is a Canadian-born YouTube star now based in San Diego, California, with almost 4 million subscribers on his channel. He specializes in mostly American cuisine, with an emphasis on keeping things simple and straightforward for home cooks. Under a curated list of "favorite recipes," he lists classics like grilled cheese, pizza, and burgers. He believes that a lot of chefs on television make things too complicated and confusing for beginners, and as he says on his own website, "Wasn't it time someone made cooking easy?"

Zien said in an interview with YurView that he thinks "most people just want to eat well and don't want to take forever." He makes food that is accessible, with easy to find ingredients, and tastes good.

With 15 Emmy Awards, six cookbooks, and four restaurants, it might be hard to believe Zien stays humble — however, he spoke with us in an exclusive interview and it's clear that his appeal is that he is down-to-earth and approachable as ever. Read more about who Sam the Cooking Guy really is!