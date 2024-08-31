How Demi Lovato Followed Selena Gomez's Lead With An Instagram Cooking Show

Proving that their talent extends far beyond singing and songwriting, Demi Lovato has debuted a new venture on Instagram. The first episode of "Cooking With Demi" premiered on the platform on July 24, 2024, and two subsequent episodes were released in the following weeks. Per the caption, the show is an opportunity for Lovato to hone their culinary skills (according to the star's Instagram bio, Lovato goes by they/them/she/her pronouns) and "find freedom and joy again with food." Lovato's show follows in the footsteps of their one-time friend Selena Gomez, who's experienced success with her own culinary pursuits.

Gomez's HBO Max series "Selena + Chef" began during the coronavirus quarantine and continued running for four seasons (in case you're curious, here's what boyfriend Benny Blanco says are Selena Gomez's best dishes). Gomez is still immersed in the culinary realm thanks to a new show, "Selena + Restaurant," which features the multi-hyphenate star joining forces with notable LA chefs, including Stephanie Izard and Wolfgang Puck. While the pair are reportedly no longer close, it's possible that Lovato was tempted to try their hand at a cooking show after seeing Gomez's success. It should be noted, however, that nowhere — not even in the show's first episode — has Lovato cited Gomez's influence in the creation of "Cooking With Demi."