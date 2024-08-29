A Christmas Dessert Has Already Arrived At Costco

While Santa is probably still making his list and checking it twice at the North Pole, it appears Christmas has already come to town at Costco in the form of a classic holiday dessert. On Wednesday, August 28, Reddit user u/kawi-bawi-bo spotted a palette of Madi gran panettone at their local warehouse, causing some confusion among other Costco shoppers on the social media platform.

"Halloween has been out since July and now Christmas is out in August? Something is very wrong with this timeline," u/spectraphysics said in response to the seemingly premature Costco find. Another seemed to agree that it was a bit alarming to see the domed Italian sweet bread so early, writing: "Yikes."

Packed with raisins and candied fruits, panettone is traditionally served on Christmas Eve, so spotting it while summer is still in full force may seem like cause for concern. However, in Italy, bakeries often start production of the treat in September in preparation for the upcoming holiday season. Therefore, Costco's timeline isn't necessarily far off, and with a shelf life of up to six months, panettone bought now should still be perfectly palatable when the Christmas season rolls around — though you don't need to wait for the holidays if you want to break into the fruit cake ahead of time.