Starbucks' New Fall Menu Flavor Is ... Apple (And, Yes, The PSL Is Back)
Apple, pumpkin spice, and everything nice. These are the ingredients chosen to star in Starbucks' 2024 fall menu, which is rolling out a month before the fall season officially kicks off and about a week ahead of when Mashed predicted the chain's famous Pumpkin Spice Latte would make its annual appearance. The PSL will return to the Starbucks menu on Thursday, August 22, according to information shared with Mashed.
Available hot, iced, or blended, the beloved beverage will also share the spotlight with a newbie to the coffee giant's autumnal spread: the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai. Inspired by the flavors of apple pie, the drink features a combination of chai and oat milk served over ice and topped with a nondairy apple crisp cold foam.
Also returning to the apple side of the Starbies fall menu this year are the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Meanwhile, Team Pumpkin will see the PSL joined by the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai. (You can check out our review of the chai if you never got a chance to try it when it debuted last year.) As far as food goes, Starbucks will welcome back autumnal favorites like pumpkin cream cheese muffins, baked apple croissants, and the Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf. It's also introducing a new raccoon cake pop.
Two additional apple-flavored sips will be available on the Starbucks app
Speculation about Starbucks' fall lineup has been swirling since July. So the chain's official assortment of upcoming autumnal offerings, including its new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, may not sound all that exciting. However, it seems that two additional seasonal sips were left out of the rumor mill.
Available exclusively on the Starbucks mobile app, the Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte is infused with the quintessential fall flavors of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar and topped with salted caramel cream foam. The Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White is the other app-exclusive drink. It features Starbucks Blonde Espresso, almond milk, and a touch of honey served over ice and finished off with the same nondairy apple crisp cold foam you'll find atop the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai.
The dominance of apple-flavored beverages on Starbucks' upcoming seasonal menu may be a bit surprising, especially considering that for over 20 years, the Pumpkin Spice Latte has sat at the helm of the chain's fall menu. However, a recent survey conducted by Talker Research suggested that America's love for pumpkin spice is starting to fade. The study found that Americans prefer apple, cinnamon, and salted caramel over pumpkin spice. Therefore, we wouldn't be all too surprised to see this flavor trio taking over the Starbucks menu come fall 2025.