Starbucks' New Fall Menu Flavor Is ... Apple (And, Yes, The PSL Is Back)

Apple, pumpkin spice, and everything nice. These are the ingredients chosen to star in Starbucks' 2024 fall menu, which is rolling out a month before the fall season officially kicks off and about a week ahead of when Mashed predicted the chain's famous Pumpkin Spice Latte would make its annual appearance. The PSL will return to the Starbucks menu on Thursday, August 22, according to information shared with Mashed.

Available hot, iced, or blended, the beloved beverage will also share the spotlight with a newbie to the coffee giant's autumnal spread: the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai. Inspired by the flavors of apple pie, the drink features a combination of chai and oat milk served over ice and topped with a nondairy apple crisp cold foam.

Also returning to the apple side of the Starbies fall menu this year are the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Meanwhile, Team Pumpkin will see the PSL joined by the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai. (You can check out our review of the chai if you never got a chance to try it when it debuted last year.) As far as food goes, Starbucks will welcome back autumnal favorites like pumpkin cream cheese muffins, baked apple croissants, and the Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf. It's also introducing a new raccoon cake pop.