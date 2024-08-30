September Aldi Finds That Will Have You Falling In Love With Autumn

While the air is just starting to turn crisp, the grocery chain Aldi has been in the autumnal spirit since August. If you found yourself unable to resist and have already tried all those offerings, don't worry — Aldi has a new batch of products hitting the shelves soon that channel fall in both flavor and aesthetic. Fans of autumn-inspired finds will see plenty of familiar fall flavors, such as apple, caramel, cinnamon, and, of course, the ever-popular pumpkin spice. There are also items that take advantage of the season's produce and pop culture influence, with everything from pumpkin-shaped cookware to a comfort food classic masquerading as something spooky.

Whether you can't pass up anything with your preferred autumnal flavors or are looking to branch out and add a few seasonal treats during your regular grocery trip, you just might find something intriguing on the shelves in the month to come. And, for those wanting to plan ahead (or just tempt their taste buds), we have a preview of what you can expect to see. Fall enthusiasts who simply can't get enough of anything to do with the season may also want to check out our ranking of Aldi's fall cookies, which can help point the way to a few additional treats that capture those seasonal flavors.