September Aldi Finds That Will Have You Falling In Love With Autumn
While the air is just starting to turn crisp, the grocery chain Aldi has been in the autumnal spirit since August. If you found yourself unable to resist and have already tried all those offerings, don't worry — Aldi has a new batch of products hitting the shelves soon that channel fall in both flavor and aesthetic. Fans of autumn-inspired finds will see plenty of familiar fall flavors, such as apple, caramel, cinnamon, and, of course, the ever-popular pumpkin spice. There are also items that take advantage of the season's produce and pop culture influence, with everything from pumpkin-shaped cookware to a comfort food classic masquerading as something spooky.
Whether you can't pass up anything with your preferred autumnal flavors or are looking to branch out and add a few seasonal treats during your regular grocery trip, you just might find something intriguing on the shelves in the month to come. And, for those wanting to plan ahead (or just tempt their taste buds), we have a preview of what you can expect to see. Fall enthusiasts who simply can't get enough of anything to do with the season may also want to check out our ranking of Aldi's fall cookies, which can help point the way to a few additional treats that capture those seasonal flavors.
Choceur Fall Chocolate Clusters
Nothing pairs better with a cup of fall-flavored coffee than a treat that weaves together caramel, chocolate, and shortbread cookies. These sweet clusters are available starting September 4 for $3.49, and they come in two flavor variations: caramel apple and pumpkin pie. And since they're relatively small 6-ounce bags, you can easily opt to sample both if these catch your eye on the shelves.
Southern Grove Fall Flavored Almonds
A great way to keep your daily snacks from getting too repetitive is to mix in seasonal variations of your staple — those who frequently opt for nuts as a protein-packed snack might consider incorporating some of Southern Grove's autumnal almond products. They retail for $5.09 per bag and are available beginning September 4. And they come in several of fall's quintessential flavors — snickerdoodle spice almonds, peanut butter chocolate trail mix, pumpkin spice trail mix, and caramel apple trail mix.
Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream
Many of fall's best treats are steaming hot beverages or baked goods that warm you from the inside out on a cool day. However, don't overlook frostier finds if you're searching for fall flavors. Sundae Shoppe has two seasonal flavors — pumpkin and cinnamon apple — that you can pick up starting September 4 for $2.29 a pint.
Barissimo Ground Coffee
Seasonal creamer flavors are a fun way to mix up your morning cup of joe, but if you prefer your coffee simply black or with a splash of milk, flavored coffee can be a good alternative. Fill your kitchen with a fall aroma as you brew up a batch of either caramel or apple crisp coffee from Barissimo. Both varieties are available September 4 for $4.19 a bag.
Crofton Small Pumpkin Casserole Dish
Swap out your regular casserole dishes for a festive alternative that can hold sweet or savory fall treats in style, retailing for $9.99 per dish. The pumpkin-shaped vessel with a whimsical lid to complete the look can be found on shelves starting September 4. It has two handles for convenience and comes in orange, white, and green.
Moser Roth Autumn Truffles
Those who want to try a few fall-inspired chocolate flavors without buying several different packages will be pleased to see this selection of chocolates from Moser Roth. Priced at $4.29 and available starting September 4, each box contains 12 truffles in four fall flavors — pumpkin spice, almond maple, caramel apple, and fall berry.
Reggano Fall Shaped Pasta
Pasta is without question a comfort food staple, especially if you pair it with a creamy, decadent sauce. And, with this budget-friendly $2.49 product, you don't have to trade in your favorite sauce. Instead, starting September 4 you can simply swap your preferred noodle shape with these colorful carbs shaped like leaves and pumpkins and dyed green, red, and orange in addition to the natural pasta hue.
Bake Shop Coffee Cake Bites
Coffee cake is obviously a tried and true pairing for your coffee — the compatibility is in the name, after all — but these bite-sized versions are ideal for someone who doesn't want to bring home an entire cake. They're $4.39 for a pack of 12, available starting September 25, and come in two flavor variations, pumpkin and cinnamon cream cheese.
State of Brewing Pumpkin Ale
Don't let mulled wine and spiked apple cider get all the love when it comes to fall beverages for adults. Pumpkin's signature flavor — featuring earthiness and a subtle sweetness — pairs well with beer, and this six-pack would be a solid seasonal addition to your next gathering. You can pick them up starting September 6 for $7.99 a pack.
Huntington Home Harvest Towel Set
So your pantry is already filled with autumnal snacks, but you haven't had a chance to add any seasonal decor? Huntington Home's towels are an easy way to bring in the spirit of fall. Priced at $3.99, they are also perfect for those on a budget. September 4 is the earliest you'll be able to grab these, and you can find them in several themes including pumpkin spice, happy harvest, home plaid, and hello fall.
Lofthouse Harvest Frosted Sugar Cookies
Fans of these colorful frosted sugar cookies have been eagerly awaiting their return, and they're officially back on September 25. Lofthouse's pillowy sugar cookie paired with the sprinkle-topped, vibrant-hued frosting are a frequent grocery store find in just about every season (in different color variations, typically), and the harvest edition priced at $3.95 features frosting in a bold orange hue.
Simply Nature Organic Chicken Sausage
While there are many sweet fall treats, that doesn't mean savory products featuring fall flavors have been forgotten. The brand Simply Nature has two types of organic, gluten-free chicken sausage — harvest apple and cranberry sage. It's $4.99 for a five-pack, and you can start grabbing this quick and easy autumnal meal beginning September 18.
L'oven Fresh Bagels
For the month of September, consider switching your preferred bagel flavor with something a bit more seasonal — you can find two options beginning September 6 for $2.49 a package. L'oven Fresh has a limited edition harvest flavor studded with seeds and cranberries as well as a classic pumpkin flavor. Both seem like they'd work with either sweet or savory toppings, making them a versatile addition to your breakfast table.
Happy Farms Cream Cheese
If the L'oven Fresh bagels found their way into your cart, you might just want to grab a package of Happy Farms seasonal cream cheese spreads. Available from September 6 for $2.29, you can pick up pumpkin spice or salted caramel variations to pair with your chosen bagel or bread.
Crofton 4-pack Harvest Plates
Level up your next cozy gathering with plates that feature illustrations of a classic fall ingredient — pumpkin. They can start gracing your dinner table as early as September 4, and you can pick up a four pack for $9.99. The variations include white pumpkin, white pumpkin with brown stem, and white plate with pumpkin design.
Clancy's Fall Sweet Potato Chips
Sweet potato casserole fans won't want to miss Clancy's seasonal chip offering, which can be purchased for $2.99 and hits shelves September 6. The iconic duo of cinnamon and sugar accentuates the flavors of sweet potato perfectly, and the crunch factor takes these chips to a whole new level. For bonus points, pair these with your favorite fall dip.
Bake Shop Apple Cider Donuts
A steaming hot mug of apple cider is a must-have when fall comes around, and Bake Shop Bakery has captured those beloved flavors in donut form with its apple cider donuts. For $3.29 you will get a six-pack of the cinnamon and sugar-dusted treats. They appear at Aldi locations starting September 6.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Halloween Pizza
Add some seasonal whimsy to your next movie night with the Halloween-inspired pizzas from Mama Cozzi's. Pair a spooky movie with the ghost-shaped variation, or enjoy a cozy rom-com with a pumpkin-shaped pizza. You can find them in the freezer aisle starting September 25 for $4.99 per pizza.
Huntington Home Fall Icon Wax Warmer
Add both ambience and aroma to your space with the new wax warmers that Huntington Home has available starting on September 4. Three variations of the $9.99 wax warmer exist — mushroom, white iridescent pumpkin, and multicolor pumpkin, depending on whether you go for a cottagecore, minimalist, or maximalist aesthetic. And, you can mix and match them with the brand's scented wax melts — they're on shelves starting at the same time for $1.89 a package, in apple clove, pumpkin oak, and lakeside lodge scents.