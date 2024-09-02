Rice Is Key To Baking Better Sourdough Bread In A Dutch Oven

Have you had issues burning the bottom of your sourdough bread? Dutch ovens run hot, and sourdough recipes usually call for a temperature of 450 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. It's incredibly common to find the bottom of your loaf overbaking or even burning, especially when the Dutch oven is set on the lowest rack of your oven. To prevent the underside of your sourdough bread from baking too dark, try the viral hack of pouring ¼ cup uncooked white rice into the bottom of your Dutch oven before adding the scored loaf.

We tried this hack to see if it was really the secret to the perfect loaf of sourdough. When you're baking your sourdough bread in a Dutch oven, you'll want to be sure the temperature is 25 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than when you're baking with a normal loaf pan. Here's everything else you need to know about baking sourdough bread with the rice trick.