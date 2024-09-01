Why Spirits And Liqueurs Are Better Than Wine As Chocolate Fondue Pairings
When seeking the perfect beverage pairing for chocolate fondue, wine might seem like an obvious choice. It's true that wine beautifully complements cheese fondue (and is even included as an ingredient in our easy cheese fondue recipe). However, there are other alcohol options that will mesh better with the rich, decadent flavors found in chocolate. Mashed spoke with Nicole Patel, owner of Delysia Chocolatier, to learn more about what drinks work well with a classic chocolate fondue recipe. "We believe spirits and liqueurs often pair even better with chocolate fondue than wine," Patel says.
Patel highlights the multi-faceted flavor profiles exhibited by various spirits and praises the sweet flavors of liqueurs like Kahlúa and Irish cream, which "provide a delightful sweetness and depth that harmonize beautifully with chocolate." Both Kahlúa and Baileys Irish Cream feature a base of liquor (rum and whiskey, respectively). In addition to the rich flavor of coffee, Kahlúa contains buttery notes for a smooth finish, while Baileys features sweet flavors recalling vanilla and chocolate. These assorted tastes are complementary to chocolate and won't compete with or overwhelm your sweet fondue.
Don't be afraid to experiment with more complex pairings
While most people think of chocolate as sweet, its flavor can vary considerably. Chocolate can contain nutty notes as well as flavors evoking berries, herbs, and spices such as cinnamon. As explained by Nicole Patel, Scotch and bourbon whiskeys also offer a complex assortment of flavors, including caramel, vanilla, and peat. According to Nicole Patel, these notes work to "enhance the richness of chocolate," whether enjoyed straight or incorporated into a cocktail like a classic Old Fashioned.
To add layers of depth to the experience, Patel suggests enjoying chocolate fondue with something like rum or tequila. Rum has a caramelized, sugary flavor that isn't overly sweet — despite its saccharine reputation. Additionally, different types of rum, ranging from complex aged varieties to smooth-drinking white rum, can impart different flavors. As for tequila, it may have a reputation for potency, but this liquor has an earthiness that's punctuated by hints of oak, vanilla, citrus fruits, and a touch of black pepper. Tequila works especially well with white chocolate, one of the many types of chocolate that are perfect for fondue. White chocolate is adept at bringing out the citrusy flavors in tequila and emboldening the agave in the recipe. With so many selections, you can rest assured of the perfect pairing the next time you're inspired to make fondue.