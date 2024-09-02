Does Aldi Actually Sell Alcohol?

If you've heard the buzz about Aldi's premium wine selection or arguments for why you should be buying your beer from Aldi, it might seem obvious that Aldi does, in fact, sell alcohol. That said, whether or not you can buy alcohol at your local Aldi depends on where you live. Some Aldi locations offer alcohol products, while others may not sell booze at all. The kind of alcohol available in different locations also varies. This is because the laws and regulations for alcohol sales are different from place to place.

In the U.S., Aldi doesn't sell liquor at all. This is because each state has its own rules regarding alcohol sales, and many states restrict spirit sales to either state-controlled liquor stores or private, licensed retailers. This differs from international locations like Australia, Great Britain, Ireland, France, and others. In fact, Aldi's whiskey has even received several awards in international spirit competitions (another reason Americans have FOMO over Aldi Scotch).

Still, in many locations throughout the U.S., shoppers can purchase wine and beer at their local Aldi. This is excellent news for those who can, because not only does Aldi offer some award-winning wines, but they're usually priced very reasonably.