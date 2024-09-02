The Unhealthiest Sandwiches You Can Order At Arby's

When you're eating at Arby's, you're not necessarily expecting healthy food, but some of the sandwiches are notably unhealthier than others. Quite a few have more sodium than is recommended to consume in a day, and several get more than half their calories from fat, much of which is saturated. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), consuming too much sodium can lead to a variety of health problems, including high blood pressure, stroke, heart failure, kidney disease, and more. The AHA notes that saturated fat can also put you at risk for heart disease as it changes your cholesterol levels and makeup.

Interestingly, some of the unhealthiest sandwiches you can order from Arby's are ones that you probably thought were on the healthier side, including several wraps. So, it pays to take a look at the nutritional stats for your sandwich before you order, especially if you have specific concerns like sodium content.

The sandwiches on our list start at 540 calories and go all the way up to 880. While we've listed them from the lowest amount of calories to the highest, it's often more than just the calorie amount that might make you pause and consider whether you want to purchase it or not. Other nutritional values like high fat, sodium, or sugar levels might be of concern, too. If you're looking to make healthier choices and are curious about the unhealthiest sandwiches among Arby's menu items, read on.