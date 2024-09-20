DIY Watermelon Pineapple Swirl Dole Whip Recipe

The Dole Whip was created in 1983 as a way to share the flavors of Dole fruit as a creamy soft-serve treat at Disney theme parks. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins has never had the opportunity to visit either Disney World or Disney Land to experience a Dole Whip in its natural habitat, though she has always wanted to try it. She tells us, "I thought it would be fun to try giving a homemade Dole Whip a go."

It took a little sleuthing, but Watkins was able to achieve a copycat version, "I was able to suss out the flavor profile, texture, and other sundry notes on why a Dole Whip is as beloved as it is." The original version was non-dairy and made from a dry mix in a soft-serve machine. Rather than being made from a dry mix, Patterson's version calls for fresh juicy fruit, fruit juice, and creamy vanilla ice cream. "Ultimately," she says, "the goal is a rich, creamy, silky, vanilla-to-fruit balance that's refreshing without being super-cloying."

While pineapple is the classic Dole Whip flavor, Disney World serves a variety of different whips. Watkins tells us she's a fan of swirled soft serve because she always wants more than one flavor, so she thought, "Since I was breaking the mold already by making a copycat, why not push it a little further with a two-for whip?" Watermelon makes the perfect choice as a pineapple partner as its sweetness pairs so well with pineapple's tarter tang.