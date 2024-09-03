The Type Of Chocolate Professionals Use To Make Fondue (And Why)
Chocolate fondue is a dessert that unites people around the table, making it great for any dinner party, wedding, or other event. But no one's stopping you from making it for yourself, either. Before you attempt a classic chocolate fondue recipe, though, it's important you understand that not all chocolate is created equal. Mashed spoke to expert Nicole Patel, the owner and chocolatier of the award-winning Delysia Chocolatier about what kind professionals use for fondue. Patel's company, based in Austin, Texas, has been named Grand Master Chocolatier by the International Chocolate Salon 11 times, the highest honor of the Best Chocolatiers and Confectioners in America award category.
Patel's advice for fondue is to use couverture chocolate. "High-quality couverture chocolate, whether milk or dark, is the best choice for creating a fondue," she tells us. "Specifically designed for tempering and melting, couverture is the preferred chocolate used by professional pastry chefs and chocolatiers." When this variety dries down, it has a beautiful shine, and when broken, it has a crisp snap. Thus, it is perfect for a chocolate fondue setup full of strawberries, marshmallows, cookies, and all other treats you like to dip.
Couverture chocolate has a high fat content
"Couverture" is French for "covering," which is what couverture chocolate does best. Any time you need chocolate for melting down and setting, like with fondue and confections, this type comes in handy. Nicole Patel explains, "Its high cocoa butter content ensures better fluidity when melted, resulting in a smoother texture and a glossy finish for your fondue." Compared to typical chocolates for baking and snacking, couverture chocolate has a high amount of cocoa butter — at least 31%, to be exact. The fat ensures quick and smooth melting for a fluid fondue.
If you want to get creative, consider these 11 types of chocolate perfect for fondue, like mint chocolate or white chocolate. If these flavors aren't available in couverture chocolate form, you can always make your own by mixing edible cocoa butter into your chocolate over the stove. However, you should be aware of pitfalls that can spoil the experience. One of the biggest chocolate fondue mistakes people make is adding water — whether intentionally or by accident — into melting chocolate. Water can cause the chocolate to become gritty. Another mistake is making the melting temperature too high; even couverture chocolate should be melted slowly and gently, and the double boiler method works well for this.