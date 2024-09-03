The Type Of Chocolate Professionals Use To Make Fondue (And Why)

Chocolate fondue is a dessert that unites people around the table, making it great for any dinner party, wedding, or other event. But no one's stopping you from making it for yourself, either. Before you attempt a classic chocolate fondue recipe, though, it's important you understand that not all chocolate is created equal. Mashed spoke to expert Nicole Patel, the owner and chocolatier of the award-winning Delysia Chocolatier about what kind professionals use for fondue. Patel's company, based in Austin, Texas, has been named Grand Master Chocolatier by the International Chocolate Salon 11 times, the highest honor of the Best Chocolatiers and Confectioners in America award category.

Patel's advice for fondue is to use couverture chocolate. "High-quality couverture chocolate, whether milk or dark, is the best choice for creating a fondue," she tells us. "Specifically designed for tempering and melting, couverture is the preferred chocolate used by professional pastry chefs and chocolatiers." When this variety dries down, it has a beautiful shine, and when broken, it has a crisp snap. Thus, it is perfect for a chocolate fondue setup full of strawberries, marshmallows, cookies, and all other treats you like to dip.