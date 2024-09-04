Turn That Bag Of Chick-Fil-A Potato Chips Into Glorious Chicken Nachos
You're not alone if news of the existence of Chick-fil-A waffle chips has you in shambles, but trust us when we say you haven't been missing out on much. The inferior version of the chain's beloved waffle fries only placed ninth in our ranking of the restaurant's side items for no reason other than erring on the side of boring. However, with the help of a few other menu items, they can be transformed into a glorious meal.
As demonstrated by TikTok user @trainwithshay, Chick-fil-A's potato chips make an excellent base for a plate of chicken nachos — or, rather, a salad container of chicken nachos, as the plastic vessel is one of the components for building this meal. In addition to the container and, of course, a bag of waffle chips, you also want to order a cup of macaroni and cheese, chicken nuggets, and a few packets of your favorite sauce, such as avocado lime ranch or Texas Pete's, the latter of which is what the TikToker chose. They also opted for an eight-count of grilled nuggets, though this recipe will work with CFA's classic nuggs, as well.
@trainwithshay
Chick-fil-A loaded nachos 620 cals, 40g protein 🔥
Once you've got all the supplies, putting together this meal is a breeze. Start by pouring the chips in the salad container, followed by the mac and cheese and the nuggets. Finish the meal off by drizzling your sauce(s) of choice on top, and your all-Chick-fil-A chicken nachos are ready for you to dig into.
Additional toppings for chicken nachos at Chick-fil-A
TikToker @trainwithshay's recipe for Chick-fil-A chicken nachos is a brilliant way to take the chain's lackluster waffle-cut potato chips from drab to fab, but there are a few more toppings you may consider asking for when making this DIY meal for yourself. For instance, TikTok user @jtkravingzz requested a few sides of pickles when recreating this menu hack. Despite not being a traditional nacho topping, they will bring a nice, salty flavor that helps cut through some of the richness of the dish.
Another person who put the recipe to the test was able to get a side of shredded cheese. You could also ask for a few slices of lettuce and tomatoes, or even a side salad, to add some freshness to the chicken nachos.
Of course, what are nachos without salsa? Chick-fil-A offers a jalapeño salsa with a few breakfast items, which you can request when ordering all the nacho accouterments, or you can ask for a packet or two of its creamy salsa salad dressing to drizzle on. Additionally, depending on what Chick-fil-A location you're dining at, there may also be guacamole and jalapeños available, as well as Chick-fil-A cheese sauce, which you could order in place of or along with the macaroni and cheese.