The Invention Of Canned SpaghettiOs Was Followed By A Simple Slogan
SpaghettiOs, the iconic ring-shaped pasta in zesty tomato and cheddar cheese sauce, was born from a demand for a kid-friendly meal that could be prepared in a pinch. The story begins in May 1965, when Donald Goerke — a marketing manager at Campbell Soup Company – was assigned the task of crafting a canned pasta that would appeal to both children and adults.
The goal was to design a new pasta shape that was easy to eat. Goerke and his team landed on the now-famous "O." The circular pasta was fun and practical, offering a soft texture that could be handled easily with a spoon. This innovation led to the catchy slogan, "the world's first spoonable spaghetti," positioning SpaghettiOs as a hassle-free alternative to traditional long spaghetti that often required slurping, cutting, and twirling with a fork. During the marketing department's initial research, parents and kids were so enthusiastic about the new product that the company skipped regional testing and sent the cans straight to store shelves across the country.
'The world's first spoonable spaghetti' is a classic favorite
Officially launching a few months later on October 18, 1965, under the Franco-American label, SpaghettiOs quickly grew to be a kitchen pantry staple, particularly among those who appreciated its overall convenience and nutritional value. In an era when dual-income households were on the rise, a wholesome meal that could be heated and served in minutes was a game-changer. Donald Goerke's achievement earned him the nickname: "The Daddy-O of SpaghettiOs."
SpaghettiOs' stardom was further propelled by its clever marketing strategy, including TV commercials featuring the timeless jingle, "Uh-oh, SpaghettiOs!" The playful slogan eventually became synonymous with the brand, cementing its place in American pop culture.
Over the years, the SpaghettiOs roster has welcomed various iterations, including versions with alphabet-shaped pasta, meatballs, sliced hot dogs, and even a spicy twist through a partnership with Frank's RedHot. Today, SpaghettiOs ranks among the best canned pastas you can buy and remains a comfort food for all ages, beloved for its enduring simplicity. Thanks to the ingenuity of Donald Goerke, the world can enjoy spoonful after spoonful. If you're in the mood for grown-up SpaghettiOs that are an upgrade over the nostalgic canned meal, though, cook up some anellini noodles with homemade marinara sauce and mouthwatering meatballs.