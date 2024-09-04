The Absolute Best Dessert Pairings For Tamales

Once you've put in all the effort to make your own tamales, you might want to plan a whole meal — perhaps even a dinner party — to showcase them. After selecting a few sides such as refried beans and street corn plus a few beverages like horchata or margarita mocktails, you'll also need to decide what to make for dessert. Sweet tamales are a thing, but Rick Martínez, author of "Mi Cocina," says you don't need to go to the trouble of steaming another batch of masa dough. Instead, he recommends complementing the tamales with a simple fruit salad.

Martínez suggests chopping up some pineapple and mango — and maybe adding a little jícama for crunch. He says all you need for flavoring the fruit is lime juice and Tajín or chamoy, although you might want to add a little sugar, too. "The fruit here [in Mexico] is stupidly sweet," Martínez says, explaining there's one variety of pineapple called piña de miel (syrup pineapple) that tastes like it's been soaked in sugar water. For this reason, he says Mexican fruit can make for a standalone dessert.