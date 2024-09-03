How To Pick The Perfect Drinks (Alcoholic Or Not) To Pair With Tamales

Tamales aren't the most popular Mexican dish north of the border; that honor goes to nachos. Perhaps that's because they're a bit too labor-intensive for most fast food restaurants to offer. (However, Wienerschnitzel and Del Taco have been known to add them to the menu for the holiday season.) You may be able to find canned tamales and cook them in the air fryer, but if you're willing to put in the time to make homemade tamales, your efforts deserve to be celebrated. So, what beverages go best with this dish? Rick Martínez, author of the cookbook "Mi Cocina," says beer is usually a good choice.

Martínez says that some wines might be well suited for Mexican food (and yes, there are Mexican wines, some of which he calls "pretty amazing"), but on the whole, he feels that many wines have flavors that are too complex to pair well with tamales and might overwhelm the dish. He says beer is better.

"If you have a really nice pale ale or a light crisp lager, I think that's kind of what you want because you don't want anything that's going to compete," he explains. His preference is for Mexican lagers, yet he doesn't recommend using the beer to make a michelada. While he enjoys the drink, he says, "I almost feel like a good michelada almost is like a meal unto itself."