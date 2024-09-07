The Type Of Pizza Paul Hollywood Says Best Matches His Personality

However, we guessed right about Paul Hollywood being crust-focused (what else would you expect from a baker?), and his standard from-scratch dough is made with sourdough starter. His margherita pizza is a pretty standard version topped with fresh basil, buffalo mozzarella, and San Marzano tomatoes (the priciest options are always worth it if you're a millionaire). Still, you don't spend over a dozen seasons judging a baking show without wanting to branch out a bit, so Hollywood has some less standard 'za recipes, too.

The crust and tomato sauce used for Hollywood's autumn pizza are nothing out of the ordinary, but instead of mozzarella, he uses pecorino and taleggio, a soft Italian cheese similar to brie. The pie is topped with mushrooms, which aren't too unusual, but he also adds spinach and shallots. Hollywood also makes a tartiflette pizza inspired by the French potato dish of the same name. In addition to boiled potatoes, its toppings include lardons and reblochon.

Hollywood even ventures into deep dish territory with a pie filled with anchovies, capers, chicory, kale, olives, and provolone. This last pizza is not only bready but is also sufficiently complex, perhaps making it a better fit for Hollywood's "pizza-nality" than a plain old margherita — no matter how upscale its ingredients.