The Biggest Recalls In Dole History

Recalls are par for the course in the food industry. Try though they may, it's impossible for brands to keep an omniscient eye on every step of the supply chain 24/7. While the risk of some issues (such as bacterial contamination) can be mitigated with the proper precautions, some slip through the cracks every now and then. That's especially true for businesses that deal with the likes of meat or fresh produce.

This is Dole's domain. Founded as Castle & Cooke in Hawaii in 1891, the company — which is now headquartered in Dublin, Ireland — made its name by shipping and selling fruits and veggies all over the globe. However, its story has been far from smooth. Back in the 2000s, the company faced financial struggles and nearly went bankrupt until billionaire David H. Murdock (who'd purchased Castle & Cooke in 1985 and spun Dole off as its own brand in 1996) took it private and helped it regain its footing in the fresh produce biz.

At the same time, Dole has juggled several food safety issues in its history. This has triggered multiple recalls, most of which have impacted Dole's veggie offerings. While some have been pretty minor, others have required that thousands of packets of lettuce, salads, or spinach be urgently pulled from grocery stores nationwide. Some have even posed health risks that are serious enough to lead to several hospitalizations, plus fatalities. These are the most serious recalls issued by Dole over the years.