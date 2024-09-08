The Sweet Origins Of Sugar Cookies
Sugar cookies, as we know them today, are a common contribution to cookie swaps and holiday dessert spreads, and they're often left out under the Christmas tree for Santa Claus. However, the first sugar cookies date all the way back to the 7th century when the earliest cookies originated in Persia. Then, around the 17th century, different iterations of these treats began appearing around Europe, and they went by many different names, including cimbellines in Italy, gimblettes in France, and other variations such as crybabies, jumbles, plunkets, or gemmels.
By the 18th century, sugar cookies had appeared in the U.S. Originally called Nazareth cookies, this iteration of the sugar cookie was introduced by German Protestants living in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. In fact, some early versions were even shaped like keystones as an homage to Pennsylvania's nickname: the Keystone State.
While early sugar cookies ranged in texture from hard and dry to chewy and soft, the ingredients have always included some basic blend of butter, eggs, flour, vanilla, a leavening agent, and (of course) sugar. Today, there are several ways to upgrade your sugar cookies based on your preferences; from coating your cookies with an easy icing recipe to topping them with sprinkles and candies, every batch can be creatively customized.
Sugar cookies foster connection
Today's sugar cookies are often ornately decorated using cookie cutters and icing, and they're frequently enjoyed with loved ones on special occasions and holidays. July 9 has even been named National Sugar Cookie Day to honor these sweet treats.
Even back in the 1700s, when these cookies were still rudimentary in nature, they served as a way to unite friends and family during the cold winter days, when outdoor farming wasn't an option. Instead, families would stay inside, baking batches of sugar cookies to share with their neighbors and friends as a sign of warmth and community.
Sugar cookies have clearly withstood the test of time, and for good reason. Our seriously yummy sugar cookie recipe is easy to make and produces a treat that both young children and adults can enjoy. While different communities and families may have iterated on the original recipe, we can all be grateful for the early pioneers who paved the sugary path and introduced these versatile staples that we all appreciate today.