The Sweet Origins Of Sugar Cookies

Sugar cookies, as we know them today, are a common contribution to cookie swaps and holiday dessert spreads, and they're often left out under the Christmas tree for Santa Claus. However, the first sugar cookies date all the way back to the 7th century when the earliest cookies originated in Persia. Then, around the 17th century, different iterations of these treats began appearing around Europe, and they went by many different names, including cimbellines in Italy, gimblettes in France, and other variations such as crybabies, jumbles, plunkets, or gemmels.

By the 18th century, sugar cookies had appeared in the U.S. Originally called Nazareth cookies, this iteration of the sugar cookie was introduced by German Protestants living in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. In fact, some early versions were even shaped like keystones as an homage to Pennsylvania's nickname: the Keystone State.

While early sugar cookies ranged in texture from hard and dry to chewy and soft, the ingredients have always included some basic blend of butter, eggs, flour, vanilla, a leavening agent, and (of course) sugar. Today, there are several ways to upgrade your sugar cookies based on your preferences; from coating your cookies with an easy icing recipe to topping them with sprinkles and candies, every batch can be creatively customized.