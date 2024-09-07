12 Canned Ingredients That Will Take Steak To The Next Level
When whipping up a fresh, juicy, and perfectly cooked steak, your first thought probably isn't to pair it with one of the handy canned foods that's sitting in your pantry. But the truth is that steak toppings, sides, and sauces don't have to be fancy or time-consuming to prepare. Reaching for one of those seemingly humble cans could be the perfect way to take your steak to the next level.
The world of canned foods is extremely diverse, with a huge range of delicious and nutritious products available in this convenient preserved form. From veggies to beans, sauces to gravies, there's plenty to choose from. Plus, many of these foods are likely closer in flavor and texture to their fresh counterparts than you may initially think.
All told, there are many canned foods that pair beautifully with steak, many of which you probably already have in your pantry. We've compiled a list of our ultimate recommendations. With the right selection and preparation, these canned goods are sure to enhance the flavor and texture of rich, savory beef. So, the next time you're treating yourself to a steak dinner, why not keep things quick and simple and upgrade your steak using one of these good old pantry staples?
1. Mushrooms
Mushrooms are a classic pairing for steak, elevating the meat with their earthy, umami-rich flavor. Of course, fresh mushrooms aren't the only option to consider here. The convenience of canned mushrooms means that you can have a hearty, nutritious steak topper ready in mere minutes, and all without the need for washing and slicing fresh mushrooms.
To prepare your canned sliced mushrooms, first give them a quick drain and rinse. Then, heat a little butter or olive oil in a skillet and add the mushrooms. Sauté until they're golden brown and tender, which should take about eight minutes. If you so desire, add fresh minced garlic and herbs like thyme or parsley during the last few minutes of cooking. Finally, season the mushrooms to taste with salt and black pepper. Spoon the sautéed mushrooms right on top of your steaks and they'll make every bite that extra bit richer and more satisfying.
A creamy mushroom sauce is another delicious topping idea for your steak, and one that requires just a few extra minutes of prep that follows on from the sautéing method above. Once you've sautéed the canned mushrooms with garlic, stir in fresh thyme leaves, lemon juice, heavy cream, corn starch, salt, and pepper. Then, let everything simmer for a final few minutes before smothering your freshly cooked steak with the flavorful sauce.
2. Canned tomatoes
If you haven't tried serving your steak with a rich, tomato-based sauce, what are you waiting for? It's an addition that works just as well as the more traditional creamy steak sauces, but the sweet-tart taste of tomatoes makes for a uniquely amazing pairing with the deeply savory beef.
A popular recipe that often features canned tomatoes is Swiss steak. This involves slow-cooking the meat (typically round steak) in a flavor-packed tomato gravy. The steaks are first sliced, seasoned with spices, dredged with corn starch, and browned in a skillet. Then, they're ready to pop into a slow cooker or Instant Pot, along with beef stock, bell peppers, onion, garlic, and the all-important canned tomatoes. As the mixture cooks, everything will tenderize beautifully, with all of those amazing flavors melding together to create a complex, tangy, and savory sauce. Towards the end of cooking, add a dash of Worcestershire sauce for even more richly umami flavor, as well as some corn starch to thicken up the sauce if desired.
Swiss steak can be served over mashed potatoes, egg noodles, or fluffy white rice. Just top your chosen base with the tender steak pieces, then spoon over plenty of that delicious tomato sauce. The result is a comforting, hearty steak dish that makes the most of a humble can of tomatoes.
3. Gravy
Next up, we have canned gravy. Using this straightforward staple is one of the simplest ways to make your steak taste extra juicy, meaty, and satisfying. While making your own gravy from scratch is totally an option, there's no shame in reaching for the canned variety when you're short on time, especially if you've sought out a higher-quality variety. When used correctly, this ready-made alternative can be a game-changer for whipping up a speedy dinner without skimping on flavor.
Start by pan-frying or grilling your chosen cut of steak to your preferred level of doneness. Then, while the meat rests, heat up the gravy. This is typically a simple case of emptying the contents of the can into a heatproof bowl or saucepan, then warming the gravy in the microwave or on the stovetop. When you're ready to serve, spoon the gravy all over the steak for the ultimate comforting plateful. A rich beef gravy would work brilliantly here, but you could also opt for a chicken or onion gravy if you want some additional flavors to join in the meal.
If you're looking to add even more flavor to your canned gravy, infuse it with fresh herbs like rosemary or thyme, which pair wonderfully with the savory notes of beef. A dash of Worcestershire sauce or red wine can also give the gravy more depth of flavor, while a splash of heavy cream or a pat of butter can amp up the richness.
4. Beer
Marinating your steak can be the perfect way to infuse it with both moisture and an array of punchy flavors. Even better, there's a popular canned ingredient that can absolutely help with this process: beer. This brew is a surprisingly tasty steak marinade that can add real depth to the final meal. Whether you're using a can of lager, ale, or stout, the slight bitterness of many varieties of beer well-suited to cutting through the richness of steak.
The marinating process is super easy. All you'll need to do it place the steaks in a large dish, rub them with your desired seasonings, and pour over the can of beer. Pop the covered dish into the fridge for a few hours and your steak will be ready to cook. The acidity of beer can also help to lightly tenderize the meat, while its unique flavor infuses the steak with subtle, malty richness.
If you'd like to introduce some extra flavors into your beer marinade, consider adding some fresh peppers such as jalapeños or serranos, herbs like cilantro or parsley, and a squeeze of lime juice. You can also add a splash of beer into steak sauces and gravies to give them a flavorful boost.
5. Spinach
Creamed spinach is a beloved accompaniment to steak, adding a vibrant pop of color to your plate, a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals, and a rich texture. This classic side dish doesn't necessarily require you to source fresh spinach leaves, either. You can easily whip it up using that can of spinach sitting in your pantry.
You'll only need to follow a few simple steps to make this tasty veggie side. First, melt butter in a skillet, then add minced garlic and stir until golden (watch carefully here, as garlic can burn fast). Now, it's time to add the canned spinach. Give everything a good stir, and sprinkle the greens with salt, pepper, and a dash of nutmeg. Once the mixture has heated through for a few minutes, add in a dose of heavy cream. Now, leave everything to simmer and let the spinach absorb those rich flavors and textures.
Add a generous dollop of the warm creamed spinach to your plate, alongside your freshly-cooked steak. To create a more complete meal, consider adding a portion of fries or buttered potatoes to the plate, too.
6. Sauerkraut
It's crunchy, tangy, and packed with gut-friendly probiotics. What's not to love? Thanks to all this, sauerkraut is an excellent choice for topping your steak, bringing a bold, acidic flavor and element of freshness to the plate. Whether you're making it at home or buying it in handy canned or jarred form, this zesty fermented cabbage is a quick and easy addition that can transform a simple steak into a whole new dish.
While simply piling a generous spoonful of sauerkraut on top of your steak is an upgrade in itself, there's also the option to take things one step further and use this fermented delight to create a Reuben-style steaks. This involves pairing the meat with melty cheese and a creamy horseradish sauce, with the result being reminiscent of a classic Reuben sandwich.
Once you've seared your steaks in a frying pan, place sliced Swiss cheese on top, cover the pan with a lid, and cook until the cheese has melted. To prep the sauerkraut, fry it in the same pan that you cooked the steaks in until it becomes wonderfully crisp, golden, and infused with the meat juices. The final element to mix up is the sauce, which you can make with Greek yogurt, mayo, ketchup, lemon, chopped pickle, and horseradish. Assemble by topping the cheesy steaks with the fried sauerkraut and spooning the creamy sauce on top.
7. Potatoes
We all know that steak and potatoes are a match made in heaven. This versatile root veggie is often paired with steak in the form of fried, mashed, roasted, or boiled potatoes. But, the humble canned potato simply doesn't get enough recognition.
A nutritious and time-saving option, canned potatoes are just as ready as fresh to add a comforting and hearty element to your steak plate. There are a range of different ways to prepare them. One hassle-free cooking method is to toss drained sliced potatoes into a hot skillet with some butter or olive oil. After sautéing for five to seven minutes, they should be lightly browned and crisp on the outside. You can of course add your favorite seasonings here too, from the classic salt and pepper, to aromatic garlic and dried herbs, or something warm and spicy like paprika or chili powder. Baking canned baby potatoes is another easy option. Just pop the drained potatoes on a baking sheet, toss them in a little olive oil and your seasonings of choice, and bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes. Soon enough, you'll have a batch of wonderfully crisp, bite-sized potatoes to complement your juicy steak.
If you've got a bit more time on your hands, then there are plenty of other ways to spruce up a can of potatoes. For example, you might grate and shape them into patties to make a batch of crispy hash browns, or create an indulgent cheesy potato gratin.
8. Mac and cheese
If your aim is to craft the ultimate indulgent steak dinner, then canned mac and cheese has to be your side of choice. Gooey, carby, and creamy, this comfort food favorite will certainly take your meal to the next level. That velvety, cheesy pasta is a mouth-watering pairing for the meaty, juicy steak, creating a combination that's sure to satisfy.
Since canned mac and cheese is pre-cooked, you'll only need to give it a brief heat through before it's ready to enjoy. You can do this on the stovetop or in the microwave, simply cooking until the mixture is piping hot. Serve it up with your steak and any other sides of choice, such as a fresh green side salad, and you're ready to tuck in.
To make canned mac and cheese feel a bit more homemade, try adding a few extra ingredients to elevate its flavor. Stir in some grated sharp cheddar or Parmesan cheese for an extra layer of richness, or use a scattering of bacon bits for added crunch and unique flavor. A pinch of garlic powder, mustard powder, or smoked paprika can also add extra savory warmth and complexity. You could even stir the cooking juices from the steak into the mac and cheese as it heats up.
9. Refried beans
Refried beans are a natural addition to tacos, burritos, and enchiladas, but they can also fit beautifully onto your steak plate. Their creamy texture and savory flavor make them an excellent accompaniment to the main protein, especially if you're aiming for a Mexican-inspired meal. Though it's possible to make refried beans from scratch, the canned variety is of course the most convenient way to enjoy this side dish, and can easily be dressed up with other ingredients if desired.
The most effective way to use refried beans with steak is as a flavorful base. Spread a layer of warmed refried beans on a plate, then place your sliced steak on top. To enhance their flavor even further, try mixing the beans with a sprinkling of smoked paprika, oregano, and ground coriander as you warm them up on the stovetop. To stay in keeping with the Mexican theme, you could also rub the steak with a little chipotle paste before cooking it.
The creamy beans will soak up the steak's delicious juices, adding an extra layer of heartiness and texture to each bite. This satisfying combination will also pair well with sliced avocado or guacamole, and roasted veggies like onion, zucchini, or bell pepper.
10. Corn
Another canned ingredient that can help you to transform your steak into a Mexican-inspired delight is corn. It's super versatile and adds both flavor and color to your plate. Corn's natural sweetness contrasts nicely with the savory meat, creating a pleasantly balanced dish.
A great way to use canned corn is to make a quick salsa. Drain the corn and fry it in a hot skillet until the kernels have become lightly charred. Set this aside to cool while you cook the steaks to your liking. Next, toss the charred corn with finely sliced red onion, radishes, avocado, cilantro, and lime juice to make the sweet and tangy salsa. A simple, smoky butter would also make a delicious accompaniment to the steak and salsa. Just melt a pat of butter in the same pan that you cooked the steaks in, then sprinkle in some paprika and garlic powder, mixing until melted and fragrant.
For something a little more indulgent, make a batch of cheesy creamed corn to serve alongside your steak. Simply sauté the drained canned corn with butter, garlic, salt and pepper until the kernels have turned golden, then stir in cream cheese and milk. The final step is to add a generous sprinkling of shredded cheddar cheese. Mix this through until it's become gooey and melty, and this creamy corn dish is ready to go.
11. Asparagus
If you're after an easy to prepare, nutritious veggie pairing for your steak, then canned asparagus can be a brilliant choice. These long green spears bring a tender texture and slightly grassy flavor, making them an elegant addition that can elevate your steak dinner with minimal effort.
There are a few easy cooking methods to choose from to ensure your canned asparagus ends up tender and flavorful, rather than soggy and lackluster. Pan-frying is a great option. Firstly, you'll need to give the asparagus spears a quick drain and rinse in a colander. Then, heat a splash of olive oil in a skillet. Before you add the asparagus, try briefly sautéing a few teaspoons of minced garlic in the skillet in order to add extra aromatic flavor to the veg. Now, add the drained spears, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and sauté until the asparagus is tender and lightly browned.
Roasting the asparagus in the oven will work well, too. Drain the vegetables as usual, then pat dry with kitchen paper. Arrange the spears on a baking sheet, toss them with a light coat of olive oil and any seasonings of choice, then bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes. The asparagus should come out deliciously tender and caramelized.
12. Green beans
Canned green beans don't have a reputation for being particularly exciting, but we have some top tips up our sleeve that'll help you elevate this basic veggie into a memorable, flavor-packed side dish for your steak. Green beans are full of natural sweetness and essential vitamins and minerals. Just as exciting is that fact that they're incredibly easy to dress up with a few simple additions and just a little effort.
The best way to cook canned green beans is in a skillet. This will keep them tender-crisp in the middle while getting them lightly browned the outside for a delightful caramelized flavor. Just heat up olive oil in the skillet and toss in the drained beans. Sauté them over medium heat for five to seven minutes, until they begin to char.
Add even more ingredients to the green beans during cooking to enhance their natural flavor. Some wonderful pairings for this lightly sweet vegetable include minced garlic, lemon juice (don't forget the zest!), balsamic vinegar, and herbs like thyme or basil. To introduce a little crunch to this healthy side dish, scatter toasted pine nuts or bacon bits over the beans just after they've been cooked. For added richness, top the cooked beans with shredded cheddar or Parmesan cheese.