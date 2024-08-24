11 Ways To Upgrade Canned Potatoes

We'll admit that canned potatoes might not exactly be the stuff of gourmet dreams. These spuds are more likely to be the kind of ingredient that you'll find lurking in the back of your pantry years after you bought them. They've gotten a bad rap over the years, as many people think they're mushy, flavorless, and nothing like fresh potatoes. But canned potatoes are the answer to stress-free meals — and with a little know-how, you can transform them into something delicious.

Opening a can of potatoes might not give you the same thrill as digging up fresh ones from your garden. But not everyone has the time or energy for that farm-to-table experience. That's where these pre-cooked, ready-to-go potatoes come in handy. Even better, there are plenty of ways to jazz them up and make them taste good. Actually, scratch that — make them taste great.

Think of canned potatoes as a jumping off point. They're cooked and ready to go, but they don't taste as good as possible yet, so you need to put in some work. With some clever techniques, plus other ingredients, you can turn them into creamy gratin, crispy roasties, or flavorful salads. Now it's time to learn game-changing ways to upgrade canned potatoes. Perhaps you're a busy parent without much time or a college student on a budget. Maybe you just want to make the most of your pantry. Whatever your deal, we can help you take your potatoes to the next level.