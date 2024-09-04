A Big Change Is Coming To McDonald's McFlurry Cups

If you swing by a McDonald's when its ice cream machine is actually working, you may have the restaurant's iconic McFlurry in mind. But in just a short time, Mickey D's U.S. fans will see a different look for the treat. Starting September 10, McDonald's McFlurry is ditching the plastic dome lids in favor of more sustainable packaging. According to a press release, the McFlurry will now be served in an "environmentally friendly four-flap cup." This new packaging is "made of FSC-certified fibers that come from responsibly managed sources," McDonald's USA told Mashed.

On top of the packaging change, McDonald's will also be rolling out a new Mini McFlurry. This is great news if you just want a little treat rather than a full-sized dessert or if you're with that friend who "always wants 'just a bite,'" as McDonald's put it.

It's possible some folks who are resistant to change may not embrace this update (you may remember the great debate over paper versus plastic straws), but the new McFlurry packaging has already been introduced in some international markets. This move is part of the company's goal to source all of its guest packaging from sustainable materials by the end of 2025.