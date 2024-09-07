The Rise And Fall And Resurgence Of Sbarro

If you are of a certain age, you most likely equate an oversized slice of Sbarro pizza with a trip to the mall. Regardless of your opinion on the quality of the pizza, you probably hold some level of nostalgia for the giant, cheesy slice. Sbarro has been a staple of food courts across America since the '70s. You may be surprised to learn the story of Sbarro begins way before the New York-style pizza slice became an iconic fixture in mall food courts everywhere. Sbarro has its beginnings in a Brooklyn neighborhood when a married couple from Naples, Italy, opened an Italian salumeria. The story of Sbarro begins with Carmela "Mama" Sbarro selling slices of pizza to passersby and making cheesecake in her Bensonhurst restaurant kitchen.

Sbarro positioned itself at just the right time in mall food courts — right before malls exploded upon the American culture. But when Amazon and online shopping took over, Sbarro struggled. The following story is one of meager beginnings leading to dramatic success followed by a fall. But can Sbarro shift its focus from a mall-centric fast food pizza joint to something else? Let's take a look at how it all played out for the famous fast food pizza from Brooklyn.