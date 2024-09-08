The Ingredient That Takes Sunflower Seeds To A Sweet New Level
Just about any gas station or convenience store worth its salt, citric acid, and modified cornstarch will have a selection of sunflower seeds in flavors ranging from barbecue to dill pickle, but nearly all are salty and savory. What about sweet sunflower seeds — are those a thing? While it might be difficult to find them in any given store, you can always DIY your own with nothing more than a simple sugar syrup.
Start by softening the seeds in boiling water. Then, cook them for five to 10 minutes. This will help prepare them to absorb more sugar. As they cook, you can multitask by making a simple syrup out of equal parts granulated sugar and water. When the sugar has dissolved, add the seeds to the syrup and simmer them for 10 to 15 minutes until they are coated. (The liquid will thicken as it cooks.) Use a slotted spoon or skimmer to remove the seeds, and cool them on wax or parchment paper until the candy coating has dried. Candied sunflower seeds don't need to be refrigerated but can be stored in an airtight jar for up to two weeks.
What to do with sweet sunflower seeds
If you've candied your sunflower seeds with the shells on, the best way to eat them is the same way you would a bag from the store: Crack them open with your teeth, spit out the shells (you can't eat this part, after all), and enjoy one sweet seed at a time. Yes, this may be labor-intensive, time-consuming, and more than a little bit messy, but it also allows you to savor the seeds without overdoing it. For this reason, sunflower seeds may be one of the healthier foods you can find at a gas station. (They also contain decent amounts of protein, fiber, and other nutrients.)
However, if you start with shelled sunflower seeds, there's a lot you can do with them once they've been sugar-coated. Use them to top a salad, add them to cookies or homemade granola bars, or sprinkle them on yogurt or ice cream as a sweet and crunchy topping. You could also combine them with dried fruits and chocolate chips to make a trail mix or mix them into popcorn for a sweet and salty snack.