The Ingredient That Takes Sunflower Seeds To A Sweet New Level

Just about any gas station or convenience store worth its salt, citric acid, and modified cornstarch will have a selection of sunflower seeds in flavors ranging from barbecue to dill pickle, but nearly all are salty and savory. What about sweet sunflower seeds — are those a thing? While it might be difficult to find them in any given store, you can always DIY your own with nothing more than a simple sugar syrup.

Start by softening the seeds in boiling water. Then, cook them for five to 10 minutes. This will help prepare them to absorb more sugar. As they cook, you can multitask by making a simple syrup out of equal parts granulated sugar and water. When the sugar has dissolved, add the seeds to the syrup and simmer them for 10 to 15 minutes until they are coated. (The liquid will thicken as it cooks.) Use a slotted spoon or skimmer to remove the seeds, and cool them on wax or parchment paper until the candy coating has dried. Candied sunflower seeds don't need to be refrigerated but can be stored in an airtight jar for up to two weeks.