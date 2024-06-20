The Best Chef-Approved Tomato Varieties For Making Salsa

With over 10,000 varieties of tomatoes to choose from and with dozens of ways to use fresh tomatoes, it can be a daunting task to find the perfect option for any given recipe. But if you're eager to make your favorite salsa, we can help you narrow down your selection.

From those that taste delicious and flavorful right off the vine to those that are better roasted and charred, countless tomatoes fit the bill for any given salsa recipe. But to create the most delicious salsa possible — from pico de gallo, to salsa verde, to salsa roja — it's imperative to pick the perfect tomato variety to nail the flavor and texture.

After extensive research and speaking to experts like Chef Iliana de la Vega, head chef at Austin-based restaurant El Naranjo, we've rounded up the best options for your next venture into salsa-making. Read on to discover the best tomato varieties for making salsa.