Trader Joe's Welcomes Fall With Its Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake
The first official day of autumn is still a few weeks away. However, Starbucks has been serving Pumpkin Spice Lattes since August 22, and Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins went on sale even earlier. Therefore, we think it's safe to say that the 2024 fall season has arrived, and what better way to celebrate its unofficial return than with a cake from Trader Joe's? The grocer is the latest chain to shift into an autumn state of mind, with its new Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake, available for a limited time.
Weighing in at just over a pound, the treat features a soft sponge cake flavored with pumpkin puree and a blend of seasonal spices, including nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon as well as a thick layer of cream cheese frosting, all for $5.49. The dessert is the latest in TJ's line of mini sheet cakes, which are also available in two other flavors: Chantilly Lace Vanilla Bean and Dark Chocolate Ganache. In the past, mini sheet cakes have also been offered in limited-edition carrot cake and lemon flavors.
Many shoppers have enjoyed the mini sheet cakes, and news of the new pumpkin spice variety has instilled excitement in TJ's fans. "OMG!!!!!!!!!! I'm so getting this," one person responded to Instagram user @trader_joes_treasure_hunt's announcement about the upcoming seasonal product. "[I've] Been trying to decide on a birthday cake, and this just might be the winner," another shared.
Trader Joe's has more seasonal goodies coming
At this time, it is unclear when the Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cakes will be rolling out to all Trader Joe's locations. However, in a Reddit mega-thread regarding Trader Joe's 2024 Pumpkin Palooza event, during which the grocer debuts a number of its pumpkin-flavored products, user u/Conscious_Issue2967 says they may be coming very soon.
The Redditor, a TJ's shopper from Scottsdale, Arizona, explained that they spoke to an employee during their shopping trip on September 4 and was told that most of the pumpkin goodies, including the mini sheet cake, would be available on September 5. They also said the information was confirmed by a second Trader Joe's store in the Scottsdale area. Another shopper, who did not disclose their location, said that pumpkin mini sheet cakes were still missing from their local TJ's when they visited the store. As a precaution, it might be a good idea to call Trader Joe's in advance to confirm their arrival before you make your trip to the store.
Of course, Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cakes aren't the only seasonal product coming to Trader Joe's stores this fall. Shoppers have also spotted apple cider donuts, pumpkin bisque, and cinnamon bun spread, which placed fifth in our ranking of fall favorites from Trader Joe's.