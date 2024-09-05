Trader Joe's Welcomes Fall With Its Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake

The first official day of autumn is still a few weeks away. However, Starbucks has been serving Pumpkin Spice Lattes since August 22, and Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins went on sale even earlier. Therefore, we think it's safe to say that the 2024 fall season has arrived, and what better way to celebrate its unofficial return than with a cake from Trader Joe's? The grocer is the latest chain to shift into an autumn state of mind, with its new Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake, available for a limited time.

Weighing in at just over a pound, the treat features a soft sponge cake flavored with pumpkin puree and a blend of seasonal spices, including nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon as well as a thick layer of cream cheese frosting, all for $5.49. The dessert is the latest in TJ's line of mini sheet cakes, which are also available in two other flavors: Chantilly Lace Vanilla Bean and Dark Chocolate Ganache. In the past, mini sheet cakes have also been offered in limited-edition carrot cake and lemon flavors.

Many shoppers have enjoyed the mini sheet cakes, and news of the new pumpkin spice variety has instilled excitement in TJ's fans. "OMG!!!!!!!!!! I'm so getting this," one person responded to Instagram user @trader_joes_treasure_hunt's announcement about the upcoming seasonal product. "[I've] Been trying to decide on a birthday cake, and this just might be the winner," another shared.