Chili Crisp Peanut Noodles With Portobello Mushrooms Recipe

"I love a good, spicy peanut noodle," says recipe developer Patterson Watkins, "It's tasty, it's simple, and an excellent option for busy weekdays." Peanut noodles are something you might find on the menu at a Thai restaurant, but they're also popular with home cooks because they're easy and budget-friendly. Watkins' version takes the dish to a new level with a spicy addition. "I am also obsessed with chili crisp, it easily infuses this dish with savory-fiery elements and fun textural pops — perfect for the peanuty noodles and that meaty mushroom topping."

The addition of mushrooms to the dish ground the fieriness of the chili crisp with a little earthy flavor, and Watkins gives the noodles a little zing with pickled ginger borrowed from Japanese cuisine. The fusion of several different Asian cuisines (chili crisp originated in China before taking over the aisles at Trader Joe's) results in what Watkins calls "a satisfying and well-balanced bowl of noodles." These versatile noodles work as a side or appetizer, but they're also complex and hearty enough to serve as a vegetarian main. And though this recipe is simple to throw together for a weeknight meal, with its sophisticated balance of flavors and textures, it would also make an impressive offering for guests.