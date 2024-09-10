What You Need To Remember When Choosing Different Mints For Mojitos
A mojito is a fairly classic cocktail that you'll find on quite a few bar and restaurant menus (although the muddling required means bartenders don't exactly love making them). The citrus from the lime and aromatic freshness from the mint, paired with rum, sparkling water and simple syrup for sweetness, combine into a refreshing beverage. The simplicity means that each ingredient is important, though, and that definitely includes the mint.
Mint can be used in many ways, such as in marinades, desserts, and of course, cocktails. However, not all mint is created equal. Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, admits that "until I started bartending and going to the farmers market, I didn't realize how many types of mint there were — with such a range of flavor and intensity!"
As Horn explains, "spearmint is the most common type of mint used in mojitos and is usually what you will find at the grocery store labeled as 'mint'." That means it's a solid bet if you just want to stick to a classic flavor profile and not risk the mint being too overpowering. Looking to flex your mixologist muscles? You can certainly try another variety, but you may need to slightly tweak other proportions in your drink to counteract the intensity. "Spearmint contains 0.5% menthol while peppermint contains a whopping 40% menthol," says Horn, explaining that the higher the menthol content, the more intense the minty flavor.
Rely on your taste buds
Depending on where you're shopping, you may not know precisely what type of mint you're buying — as Total Wine & More's Molly Horn referenced, some spots will merely call it mint without specifying further. While spearmint is mild and peppermint's high menthol content makes it stronger, there are many more varieties. Among them are the zesty ginger mint and the somewhat fruit-scented apple mint. There's even a type called Mentha nemorosa that has been described as sweet and is and referred to colloquially as mojito mint. As the name suggests, it would make a great addition to your cocktail.
Ultimately, one of the best ways to determine what the right type of mint is for your mojito is to rely on your senses. As Horn explains, all varieties of mint have different amounts of menthol and flavor notes unique to each plant. "The key is to taste the mint on its own before you purchase — and definitely before you muddle!" she advises. If you're looking to whip up your own mojitos at home, we've got a classic mojito recipe as well as an alcohol-free mojito to get you started. However, you can get creative behind the bar by trying to find a variety of mint that compliments the particular flavors you're building in your mojito, pairing a lighter rum with a more delicate mint and matching a darker rum's intensity with a higher menthol variety, for example.