What You Need To Remember When Choosing Different Mints For Mojitos

A mojito is a fairly classic cocktail that you'll find on quite a few bar and restaurant menus (although the muddling required means bartenders don't exactly love making them). The citrus from the lime and aromatic freshness from the mint, paired with rum, sparkling water and simple syrup for sweetness, combine into a refreshing beverage. The simplicity means that each ingredient is important, though, and that definitely includes the mint.

Mint can be used in many ways, such as in marinades, desserts, and of course, cocktails. However, not all mint is created equal. Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, admits that "until I started bartending and going to the farmers market, I didn't realize how many types of mint there were — with such a range of flavor and intensity!"

As Horn explains, "spearmint is the most common type of mint used in mojitos and is usually what you will find at the grocery store labeled as 'mint'." That means it's a solid bet if you just want to stick to a classic flavor profile and not risk the mint being too overpowering. Looking to flex your mixologist muscles? You can certainly try another variety, but you may need to slightly tweak other proportions in your drink to counteract the intensity. "Spearmint contains 0.5% menthol while peppermint contains a whopping 40% menthol," says Horn, explaining that the higher the menthol content, the more intense the minty flavor.