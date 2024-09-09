Costco Scams Customers Should Know About Before Shopping

Costco's a popular place to shop, especially among those looking to save money. Unfortunately, that means that scammers love to target Costco, whose business model is designed to please both customers and employees. It's the company's aim to please that makes a lot of scams seem so believable. In fact, the problem is so widespread that the company has a page on its website of known scams — and it's a long list. Costco is doing its part by warning customers not to fall for online scams. The scams tend to fall into certain categories, with giveaways, prizes, and surveys being among the most common.

Costco's not alone, of course, and scammers are increasingly swiping money from consumers in all sorts of ways. The Federal Trade Commission reports that people lost over $9 billion to scammers in 2022 and $10 billion in 2023. The trend seems to be that the amount lost in each scam is increasing because the number of reports was fairly steady for both years. This means you need to be very careful about what you believe because the stakes are just getting higher. If you think you've fallen victim to a scam, you should contact the proper authorities. But it's better not to fall for a scam in the first place. Here's a look at the Costco scams people should know about before shopping there.