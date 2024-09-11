Costco's Food Court Soda Fountains Are 'The Worst,' According To Reddit

Is there a more iconic duo than a hot dog and soda? Not at the Costco food court, where the combo costs just $1.50. Nearly 200 million sodas and hot dogs were sold at Costco in 2023 alone. But while the twosome is a clear favorite among shoppers, it seems that others think one half of the pairing isn't exactly pulling its weight.

In a Reddit post from August 2024, user u/natedawg247 boldly declared that the Costco food court had "the worst fountain drinks" they'd ever tried. "At least in my area ... the flavor ratio tastes like when normal machines are almost out of syrup," the Redditor explained. They also cited issues with carbonation.

How bad could displeasure with the fountain drinks get? For one customer, words weren't enough to express it. "My last time I got a Pepsi and walked out it was so bad I dumped it out my car window at the first light so I wouldn't be tempted to keep sipping it just because I was thirsty," u/Autumn_Sweater shared in the Reddit thread. Then, u/dodgerdad102 added, "It's shameful. None of their mixes are even remotely close to being good."