What Does Costco Look Like Around The World?

The Costco corporation may have opened up its very first warehouse in Washington state, but it wasn't confined to the Pacific Northwest for very long. Soon, the celebrated membership-only bulk wholesaler had spread to all regions of the United States, going on to expand beyond the boundaries of America itself. In 2024, there are reportedly 861 total Costco locations planted in countries all over the world: an international retail success story if we've ever heard of one.

But not every Costco Wholesale on the planet looks exactly like the one down the street from where you live. The company may have American origins, but Costco has proven that it can bend, shape, and adapt to provide for the unique needs of every country and culture in which it finds itself. Whether it be a unique warehouse design, unprecedented shopper numbers, or a locally-produced product array, there are differences to be found in the Costco warehouses of China, Japan, France, and others. And just like your favorite Costco bakery muffin, they are more than worth digging into. Here's what Costco looks like around the world.