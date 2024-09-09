What Does Costco Look Like Around The World?
The Costco corporation may have opened up its very first warehouse in Washington state, but it wasn't confined to the Pacific Northwest for very long. Soon, the celebrated membership-only bulk wholesaler had spread to all regions of the United States, going on to expand beyond the boundaries of America itself. In 2024, there are reportedly 861 total Costco locations planted in countries all over the world: an international retail success story if we've ever heard of one.
But not every Costco Wholesale on the planet looks exactly like the one down the street from where you live. The company may have American origins, but Costco has proven that it can bend, shape, and adapt to provide for the unique needs of every country and culture in which it finds itself. Whether it be a unique warehouse design, unprecedented shopper numbers, or a locally-produced product array, there are differences to be found in the Costco warehouses of China, Japan, France, and others. And just like your favorite Costco bakery muffin, they are more than worth digging into. Here's what Costco looks like around the world.
Japan features multi-level warehouses
There's no doubt about it: putting in a Costco requires some serious space. The average warehouse hovers around 146,000 square feet, with some locations stretching to as large as 230,000 square feet. That's an impressive chunk of land, but what happens when an international city doesn't have an entire open field to donate to an impending Costco location?
In larger, more populated urban spaces, the Costco corporation and local government officials sometimes have to get a little creative with planning and construction in order to fit a new warehouse seamlessly into the region. Some cities in Japan have embraced a multi-level building design when it comes to their Costco stores — allowing for increased vertical space to house the aisles of appliances, bulk snacks, meats, and other goods. The 3-story Makuhari Costco location just outside of Tokyo, for example, contains a parking garage beneath the building and moving ramps (large enough for full-sized shopping carts) to bring customers up and down its various levels. Other locations utilize rooftop parking, elevators, or cart escalators. If learning about all of this space-saving innovation makes that standard, single-story Costco store down the street feel slightly underwhelming, don't feel bad. You're not the only one who'd love to take a shopping cart down an escalator at least once.
Australian Costcos have extra-large clothing sections ... and bulk vegemite
When one thinks about the land Down Under — otherwise known as Australia — what comes to mind? Kangaroos perhaps, or the world-famous Sydney Opera House ... but Costco? Sure enough, a vast ocean barrier hasn't stopped Costco from spreading to Australia. As of August 2024, there are 16 total Costco locations in the country, with plans to erect more reportedly in the works.
And when it comes to shopping at an Australian Costco, there are some interesting key differences to note. While the warehouses themselves strongly resemble American stores from an aesthetic standpoint, the distinction comes down mainly to the internal layout and the products offered in-store. For example, Australian Costcos tend to have much larger clothing sections than those found in the U.S., and also offer lawn equipment — a product branch-off not typically found in American warehouses. In true Australian fashion, bulk tubs of the country's famous yeasty spread, Vegemite, can also be found among the aisles; a find obviously unique to the Costco Wholesale locations of the island continent. There is also a greater emphasis placed on local producers, with much of Costco Australia's produce and meat being brought in from Australian farmers, rather than just by Kirkland Signature, Costco's in-house brand. Supporting smaller, local business while simultaneously strolling through your favorite large-scale retailer? Sounds like a match made in Australian Outback heaven.
French Costcos have a larger cheese section, wine sampling, and a delivery service available
Is it any surprise that an emphasis is placed on cheese, wine, and caviar in French Costcos? Shoppers point out that the cheese section is especially notable in the Costco warehouses of France, with a much larger selection that of U.S. stores. There is also a caviar section with multiple brands to choose from, and — in addition to an impressive bottled wine selection — Costco France offers bagged wine systems for longer preservation. If you're wanting to sample a specific Cabernet Sauvignon or Pinot Grigio prior to purchasing a bottle, never fear: French Costcos regularly set up multiple tasting tables, manned by a pouring employee who sets out samples for passersby. No doubt this gig has brightened a few shoppers' days over the years.
And when you get to checkout, you'll find yet another feature foreign to American Costco shoppers. As you pay your bill in many Costco France locations, you're able to select home delivery for an extra fee. This is a relatively common service offered in French cities, and allows for citizens or tourists arriving via public transport a way to get their goods back to their apartments or Airbnbs. With all this excitement, you may just want to make time for a trip to a French Costco during your next Paris adventure — after you visit the Eiffel Tower, of course.
Chinese Costcos are especially crowded
China is one of the most populated countries in the world, and this is certainly reflected in its Costco warehouse shopper crowds. The very first Costco location in China opened in Shanghai in 2019 — and the unveiling caused chaos so extreme that it was forced to shut down after just a partial day of operation on its very first day in business. Parking lots were clogged for upwards of three hours, people fought over rotisserie chickens, and the police were called in to restore order — a testament to the wholesaler's reputation and the excitement which precedes it.
But while you might not have anticipated history repeating itself after that first chaotic opening, you'd be wrong. Since 2019, five more Costco locations have opened across China ... and each grand opening draws a crowd as large as the last. While admittedly these more recently-introduced stores have not been so overwhelmed as to cause a shutdown, images from their unveilings show similarly cart-clogged aisles and colossal twisting lines outside the buildings themselves. Post-grand opening, we have to imagine there are some "slower" days of the week at these locations; however, social media videos and snapshots seem to suggest that a relatively stable influx of customers is the norm when it comes to Costco in China. If you visit a warehouse in this particular country, we hope you find it quiet — but we'd suggest going mentally prepared for a crowd, just in case.
Mexico has a uniquely bizarre Costco location buried beneath a public park
Parque La Mexicana is a park located in bustling Santa Fe, Mexico City, and it brings an expanse of green to an otherwise urban landscape. In it, you'll find gardens, lakes, fountains, play structures, walking trails, soccer fields ... and the roof of a Costco?
We're serious. Creativity, innovation, and nature meet in one uniquely-styled Santa Fe Costco location, which has been built into the landscape itself. A portion of the Parque La Mexicana sits directly on top of this underground warehouse location, which is a whopping 524,000 total square feet in size — although you wouldn't know it from the limited-visibility front entrance. The project was reportedly a design challenge, as multiple seismic codes, previously established structures, and natural landscape had to be taken into account during its formation.
But naturally (pun intended), the completed location has become a huge success. Not only has it provided for additional parking, it has assisted with the region's water supply problem, as Costco's revenue helps fund a water collection system that pumps harvested rainwater water back into the park. Sounds like a win-win for all ... including those who walk the length of La Mexicana from the business district to grab a $1.50 hot dog combo from the food court for lunch. Come on, you know you'd do it.
You'll find chicken sandwiches, jacket potatoes, and cottage pies at Costco food courts in the U.K.
If you're from the United States, you're likely familiar with all the popular Costco food court picks. Hot dogs, pizza, soda; it's a menu featuring typical American fast food favorites. But the truth is, fast food preferences differ around the world — thus, Costco must develop menus that match with the tastes of consumers in other countries. And in the United Kingdom, Costco's food court menu is particularly charming.
U.K. Costco food courts will make you feel as though you've entered into a quaint pub in the English countryside with offerings such as jacket potatoes filled with baked beans, meaty cottage pies, and chicken filet sandwiches. On a Reddit post in which a user shared a snapshot of the menu within a warehouse in Watford, England, one American commenter lamented their own lack of similar choices. "Chicken, cottage pie, jacket potatoes and gelato?? Ugh! It's official the U.S. is the forgotten step child!" Another user on the thread pointed out that the discontinued-in-America combo pizza flavor also appeared to be present on the English menu, as well as additional hot dog toppings. Why the U.K.'s menu feels slightly more varied, we can't be sure ... but what we can be sure of is that we'll be ordering one of those delicious-looking jacket potatoes when we're shopping abroad.
There are sushi platters and full-sized octopuses in the epic seafood sections of South Korean Costcos
We're all used to seeing $4.99 rotisserie chickens, giant slabs of Kirkland ground beef, or filets of salmon waiting for us in the meat and seafood department at Costco. But have you ever stumbled across a full-sized, fresh octopus wrapped up for sale in the refrigerated aisle of your local warehouse?
Chances are, the answer is "no" ... at least, if you're stateside, that is. But the wholesale company has just that and more ready for purchase in its South Korean Costco locations. The sheer size of the massive seafood departments in this particular Eastern country's warehouses certainly supports the statistic that seafood is consumed in far greater quantities in South Korea than it is in the U.S., with picks like fresh octopus, shelled clams, abalone, or whole sea cucumbers regularly up for grabs. Discounted platters of sushi and sashimi can be found, as well, and are reportedly praised by locals for their advantageous prices.
You can also expect to find an array of digestion-aiding powders and beverages in the aisles of South Korean Costcos, as gut health is considered extremely important from a cultural standpoint. Another interesting aspect is that sweatshirts and other logo-featuring fare from well-known American universities like Stanford, UCLA, or Harvard are featured in the clothing section, as many South Korean students allegedly aspire to be admitted into these schools for study.
You'll find a bigger coat section and bilingual labels on products in Canadian Costcos
In a contest of physical familiarity, the Costcos of Canada would likely win first prize for being most similar to their American counterparts. Walking into a warehouse in The Great White North feels eerily similar to walking into the Costco in your home state, with near-matching parking lots, building designs, and internal layouts.
However, there are some differences to be found when you start taking a closer look at the products themselves. Canada, being neck and neck with Russia for the title of coldest country on the planet, has an (understandably) more extensive jacket and coat section than might be found in most U.S. stores. In addition, the majority of Canada's goods are dual-labeled in French and English. This is to cater to the country's large population of French speakers, since French is the first language of approximately 22% of the Canadian population. As a final parting tidbit, the food courts of Canada feature poutine — a regional dish that consists of french fries smothered in gravy and cheese curds. Of course, we aren't promoting vacationing to Canada just to sample this food court delicacy ... but we aren't saying we'd judge you if you did, either.
You can't buy alcohol in-store in Iceland's Costco, but you can purchase it online
Iceland has one Costco location to its name. Opened in a shopping center in Garðabær in 2017, the location features all the familiar amenities, such as a drive-up gas pump, food court, and bakery department. However, one section you won't see in-store is a liquor department for the average, everyday shopper. While a section of the warehouse in Iceland exists for housing wine, beer, and the like, it is allegedly only open for employees and vendors to stroll through. Would-be purchasers have to take a different route when it comes to securing handles: one which is online-only.
Only select, government-run alcohol distributors are legal to sell directly to patrons in-store in Iceland. While this technically renders Costco out, it only does so in a physical sense. Costco can legally sell from its warehouse collection of beer, wine, or whiskey directly to consumers via its exclusive online shopping program, titled "Click And Collect." Here, customers can shop virtually, filling their carts online. Once they've placed an order, they can head on over to the warehouse for pick up — with their I.D. in hand, of course, to prove they are of Icelandic legal drinking age of 20 or older. While this policy may seem foreign to American consumers, we consider "Click And Collect" a testament to Costco's willingness and ability to seamlessly adapt to the laws of other regions.
While American Costcos don't offer french fries, the food courts of Costco Spain do ... along with tenders and coffee
The grass is greener on the other side ... and in the case of the Costco food court, this age-old saying rings true. Costco's food court is hailed worldwide for being an inexpensive way to enjoy hot lunch in a pricey fast food market, but since the menu looks slightly different regionally, consumers can't help but compare and sometimes become jealous of the food choices offered in other countries. This is especially true when it comes to the choices in Spain, which have American consumers drooling.
Salty french fries, boxes of deep fried chicken tenders, and cups of hot coffee are commonplace in Spanish food courts ... and Costco shoppers from the United States have some serious feelings about it. "Why don't we get chicken tenders and fries in America," complained a user on a Reddit thread featuring the menu of Costco Spain, and a string of other commenters hopped on to agree. Others lamented the lack of coffee at U.S. and Canadian Costco locations, with one user suggesting that the desire for customer turnover may keep the corporation from providing a beverage that requires shoppers to sit and sip for long periods of time in these countries. Whether or not this is true, the end result is the same: Costco, while ever-maintaining its signature style, will look slightly different everywhere you travel. But our differences make us stronger, no?