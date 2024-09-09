Mtn Dew's Halloween Voo-Dew Soda Returns With A Chilling Twist

In a spooky tradition that's spanned six long years, Mtn Dew will once again release its mysterious Voo-Dew flavor this September 9. This Halloween-inspired beverage combines the classic citrus taste of Mtn Dew with a mystery flavor, and Mtn Dew fans have engaged in heated debates regarding the precise mystery flavor in the past. Soda lovers have even more to look forward to during this year's scary season thanks to Mtn Dew's partnership with Circle K, which will feature a frozen version of Voo-Dew exclusively in its locations.

Along with the regular option, Mtn Dew's limited-edition Voo-Dew soda also comes in a zero sugar variety. Per an email shared with Mashed, both can be procured at retailers all over the nation in individual 20-ounce bottles or 12-packs featuring 12-ounce bottles, which are perfect for a gathering of best fiends. According to a post appearing on the company's X profile, Mtn Dew's 2023 Voo-Dew flavor was Cherry Airheads-inspired. While the most recent mystery flavor is yet to be determined, shoppers will find surprises are in store if they visit Circle K for the chilly version of the soda.