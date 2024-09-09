Mtn Dew's Halloween Voo-Dew Soda Returns With A Chilling Twist
In a spooky tradition that's spanned six long years, Mtn Dew will once again release its mysterious Voo-Dew flavor this September 9. This Halloween-inspired beverage combines the classic citrus taste of Mtn Dew with a mystery flavor, and Mtn Dew fans have engaged in heated debates regarding the precise mystery flavor in the past. Soda lovers have even more to look forward to during this year's scary season thanks to Mtn Dew's partnership with Circle K, which will feature a frozen version of Voo-Dew exclusively in its locations.
Along with the regular option, Mtn Dew's limited-edition Voo-Dew soda also comes in a zero sugar variety. Per an email shared with Mashed, both can be procured at retailers all over the nation in individual 20-ounce bottles or 12-packs featuring 12-ounce bottles, which are perfect for a gathering of best fiends. According to a post appearing on the company's X profile, Mtn Dew's 2023 Voo-Dew flavor was Cherry Airheads-inspired. While the most recent mystery flavor is yet to be determined, shoppers will find surprises are in store if they visit Circle K for the chilly version of the soda.
Strange things are afoot at the Circle K
Mtn Dew's frosty Voo-Dew soda isn't the first collaboration between the popular beverage producer and Circle K. In 2022, Mtn Dew released its Purple Thunder flavor exclusively at Circle K locations in an apparent effort to attract convenience-minded soda fans on the hunt for bold new flavors. While the promise of a frosty mystery beverage might be enough to garner the attention of Mtn Dew aficionados, Circle K is offering an additional treat to customers.
Circle K shoppers can score a Froster cup for just $7.99, from which you can enjoy the first serving of frosty Voo-Dew for free. A glow-in-the-dark lid ensures you can locate your beverage even in dark and spooky environments. The cup itself changes colors. Customers will also receive a complementary shoe charm and hybrid straw with their purchase. While Halloween is still several weeks away, Mtn Dew and Circle K are already getting into the spirit of it.