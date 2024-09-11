8 Canned Foods You Should Buy From Target And 5 You Should Skip

Canned food is great for tons of reasons. For one thing, they have a much longer shelf life than fresh foods you can pick up at the grocery store. This makes it great to have a reserve of food on hand at any time, which is useful for when you're running low on groceries and need some options to hold you over.

Canned food also tends to be incredibly affordable. You can get canned chicken for under $3, varieties of beans for less than $1, soups for under $2.50, and even fruit for under $2. With such affordable prices, you can easily make budget-friendly meals using these products. Another great benefit is that many of these canned food items are actually packed with nutrients. Many people believe that affordable food tends to be unhealthy, but with many canned products, that doesn't have to be the case.

Now, there are canned foods out there that aren't the healthiest — either because they have an excess of sodium, added sugars, or contain high amounts of saturated fats. There are also some canned foods that simply don't taste great. We combed through Target's offerings of canned foods, and carefully checked out the nutritional information, customer reviews, and prices. From there, we curated a list of canned foods that you should definitely pick up on your next Target run, and a list of those that you should leave on the shelf. Please note that any prices listed are based on one regional area.