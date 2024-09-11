Target Vs Aldi: Which Has The Best Steak?

We think it's fair to say that both Target and Aldi have cult followings — each enticing its customers with weekly deals, unique items that are only sold in its stores, and overall friendly shopping experiences. Aldi is specifically known for its budget friendly shopping experience, while Target is a one-stop-shop that makes any store-run easier. When it comes to groceries specifically, both stores have a wide variety of options to choose from — including steak.

Now, we know that many people are extremely specific about where they get their steak. Some people only go to a butcher, some have one specific trusted grocery store in mind, and others just want to find the best deal in town. If you've never tried steak from Target or Aldi, keep reading to hear the pros and cons of shopping at each store.

We took into account variety, price, quality, sourcing, and overall customer reviews for each of the stores' steaks. From there, we were able to get a full scope of what you can expect from each store, and will hopefully help you make a better decision next time you're in need of a good steak.